Ghana: We'll Support VRA to Ensure Energy Security - Minister

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has assured management and staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA) of his unwavering support for the state power generation institution to preserve Ghana's energy security.

He made this comment when he visited the Head Office of VRA last Friday as part of his working visit to the energy sector institutions.

The sector Minister held discussions in meetings with management and staff of the state power generation institution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Acting Chief Executive of VRA, Mr Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, assured the Energy Minister of VRA's commitment to deliver affordable and reliable electricity to power the Ghanaian economy and called for government support in capacity expansion projects to meet the growing demand.

Related Articles

Ghana's electricity demand is set to increase by 300 megawatts every year, and this need must be met by increased generation, which will require some major capital investments.

"Our team of experienced Ghanaian engineers are working round the clock through robust maintenance programmes and planned capacity expansions to ensure we deliver reliable and affordable power to all Ghanaians. But going forward, we need strategic investment and policy support to continue doing so," the VRA Acting Chief Executive noted.

Mr Jinapor, in response, commended the management of VRA led by its Acting Chief Executive, Mr Obeng-Kenzo, for the tenacity shown in keeping the lights on over the past 10 months and called for greater commitment to power government's 24-Hour Economy agenda, which will create jobs for the teeming youth.

The Minister also acknowledged the challenges and reiterated government's commitment to prioritising VRA in Ghana's energy transition strategy.

He criticised the country's overreliance on Independent Power Producers (IPPs), describing it as an unsustainable financial model.

"If we had directed the billions of dollars paid annually to IPPs into expanding VRA's thermal generation capacity, we would have achieved more affordable and secure power under national control," he said.

The Volta River Authority currently meets more than 50 per cent of Ghana's electricity demand with over 2,500 megawatts produced from its hydro-electric dams (Akosombo and Akuse), thermal plants (Takoradi, Tema, Kpone, Anwomaso) and solar plants (Kaleo, Lawra and Navrongo).