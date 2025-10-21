Nigeria: FIFA U17 Women's World Cup - Nigeria's Flamingos Suffer Heavy Defeat Against Canada

20 October 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Canada made a dream start, taking the lead inside two minutes

Nigeria's Flamingos began their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign on a disappointing note, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Canada in their opening Group D match at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé, Morocco, on Sunday night.

Canada made a dream start, taking the lead inside two minutes through Gabriela Istocki, who finished calmly after a fine run by Molly Hale.

Nigeria responded well and gradually took control, with captain Shakirat Moshood testing goalkeeper Khadijah Cisse from distance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Their persistence paid off on the half hour when Queen Joseph bundled home a rebound after Kaosarat Olanrewaju's shot slipped through Cisse's hands, leveling the score at 1-1.

The second half, however, belonged to the Canadians. Substitute Melisa Kekic restored their lead in the 73rd minute with a precise low strike, before Julia Amireh capitalised on a handling error by Nigeria's goalkeeper Elizabeth Boniface to make it 3-1.

Amireh then added her second six minutes from time to seal a dominant 4-1 victory.

Despite the scoreline, the Flamingos showed flashes of promise but were undone by defensive lapses and moments of inexperience.

Head coach Bankole Olowookere will be hoping for a swift response when his team faces France on Wednesday in a must-win encounter to revive their campaign.

This year's tournament marks the first time the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is being held in Africa, with Morocco playing host.

It is Nigeria's eighth appearance at the competition since its inception in 2008.

The Flamingos remain Africa's most consistent side at this level, having reached the semi-finals twice and finished third in India in 2022 -- their best-ever result.

Under Olowookere, the team has developed an exciting, high-pressing style and went unbeaten in their home-based warm-up games before departing for Morocco.

However, the defeat to Canada served as a reminder of the fine margins at this level of competition.

Captain Shakirat Moshood, recently nominated for the CAF Young Player of the Year award, will again lead the charge as the Flamingos look to bounce back against France. The French girls hammered Samoa 4-2 on Sunday in the other Group D tie.

For the young Nigerians, the mission in Morocco is not over -- it has only just begun.

Nigeria are one of five African teams in the tournament, alongside Morocco, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, and Zambia.

Aside from Cote d'Ivoire who began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against South Korea, all the other African teams suffered varying degrees of defeats in their group openers.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.