Ghana: Ormer President Akufo-Addo Hosts NPP Presidential Aspirants for Unity Breakfast

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has held a breakfast meeting with the five presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to promote unity ahead of the party's upcoming presidential primaries.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at his private residence in Nima, Accra, brought together key figures of the party, including members of the NPP Council of Elders and the national leadership.

The gathering aimed to strengthen harmony within the party before the presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026, and to ensure the NPP remains united in its preparation for the 2028 general elections.

Former President Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation to the aspirants for taking time out of their campaign activities to meet with him.

He noted that their presence showed their shared commitment to the party's collective success.

He described each aspirant as a valued member of the NPP, acknowledging their individual contributions to the party and the nation.

He urged them to conduct issue-based campaigns that focus on their visions for the future rather than personal attacks.

Akufo-Addo also stressed that his main priority is to see a united and credible NPP capable of winning the 2028 elections, encouraging all aspirants and their supporters to maintain respect and discipline throughout the process.

The aspirants Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong pledged to run clean and competitive campaigns. They also promised to support whoever emerges as the party's flagbearer to ensure unity after the primaries.

Also present at the meeting were Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Chairman of the NPP Council of Elders; Danquah Smith Buttey, Acting National Chairman; Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary; Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader; and Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, former Chief of Staff.

The former President thanked the participants for their cooperation and urged the party leadership to ensure a credible and transparent primary process that will preserve the unity of the NPP.

By: Jacob Aggrey