Ghana: President Mahama, Chief Justice, Attorney-General, and Auditor-General Agree On Special Courts for Audit Offences

President John Dramani Mahama has met with the Chief Justice, the Attorney-General, and the Auditor-General to discuss new measures aimed at improving the enforcement of findings in the Auditor-General's reports.

At the meeting, the leaders agreed to set up special courts to handle cases involving audit infractions.

These courts will deal with issues such as enforcing surcharges, disallowances, and prosecuting criminal offences linked to the misuse of public funds.

The initiative is part of government's wider effort to strengthen accountability and ensure that public officers and institutions found to have misused state resources face the law.

It will also help speed up the recovery of monies owed to the state.

According to the Presidency, the move demonstrates government's commitment to fighting corruption and improving financial discipline across public institutions.

The meeting took place on Monday, October 20, 2025, at the Jubilee House.

By: Jacob Aggrey