Ghana: How Are People Getting Guns So Easily? - Dr. Adomako Kissi Questions After Garu Shooting

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has expressed serious concern about how easily people in some parts of the country, particularly Garu, are able to access guns.

Speaking in reaction to the recent shooting incident in Garu, Dr. Adomako Kissi questioned how individuals are able to obtain weapons so freely and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

He said the state should use modern technology, such as mobile phone tracking, to help identify and arrest the perpetrators.

According to him, investigators can trace the killers by checking which mobile phones were in the area at the time of the incident and by tracking phone calls linked to the victims.

"All you need to do is to scan the area to find out which mobile phones were there at the time of the shooting. You can easily identify the people involved. The people who pulled the trigger might be contract killers, but technology can help trace those who hired them, " he explained.

Dr. Adomako Kissi described the incident as "worrying and frightening," adding that the growing availability of guns in some communities poses a serious threat to national security.

He expressed surprise at how some people are able to buy guns easily when he, as a professional and former legislator, cannot afford one.

"It's quite troubling. I make some decent money, but I can't afford a gun. So, how come others have so many?" he asked.

The former MP urged security agencies not to "whitewash" the case but to carry out a detailed and transparent investigation to ensure justice is served.

His comments come amid rising concerns about insecurity and the increasing number of illegal weapons in circulation across parts of northern Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey