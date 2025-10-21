Ghana: Former PPA Chief Executive Faces Trial for Alleged Procurement Misconduct

The trial of former Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, has been adjourned to October 21, 2025.

He is accused of abusing his office and manipulating the procurement process for personal gain.

Mr. Adjei is facing eight counts, including directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage and using public office for profit.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) alleges that during his tenure, Mr. Adjei used his position to benefit personally from the award of public contracts.

The case forms part of the OSP's broader efforts to promote integrity and accountability in public service.

The case, titled The Republic v. Adjenim Boateng Adjei (CR/0257/2024), will continue at the High Court when proceedings resume.