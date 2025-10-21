Nigeria: Premium Times Set to Release 2025 Annual Banking Report

The 2025 edition explores critical issues shaping the future of banking in Nigeria.

Nigeria's leading investigative newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, is set to release the 2025 edition of its Annual Banking Report Magazine.

Now in its fifth year, the annual special print publication takes a deep analytical dive into the performance of Nigeria's banks and the financial sector over the past year, spotlighting key trends that will influence the sector's future.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Primarily drawing on the audited reports of Nigeria's top commercial banks and intelligence gathered from the sector, the magazine brings to light powerful but often overlooked trends shaping the industry's outlook and explains their implications for investors, regulators, and the broader economy.

The report also presents a panoramic view of the financial positions and operations of individual banks, helping readers decode the complex data and visuals contained in the institutions' financial statements.

Since debuting in 2021, the magazine has become an authoritative intelligence resource for financial-sector players, investors, policymakers, regulators, scholars, and researchers seeking reliable data, insights, and forecasts on the banking industry.

"We went the extra mile to make this year's publication even more valuable to our growing readership, including top executives who rely on the magazine for rare insights into the workings of the financial sector to guide their planning, investment decisions, and projections," said Idris Akinbajo, Managing Editor of PREMIUM TIMES, while announcing the magazine's release in Abuja on Tuesday.

He added, "We are excited to share that everyone interested in Nigeria's financial sector and economy will be able to have this highly regarded magazine on their desk from today and savour its contents."

The 2025 edition is carefully curated to meet -- and even exceed -- the expectations of readers of a niche publication that has, for five consecutive years, influenced conversations and business decisions in Nigeria's financial ecosystem.

This year's edition focuses on critical developments shaping the future of banking in Nigeria.

Its lead article dissects the Central Bank of Nigeria's recapitalisation policy, banks' race to meet the early 2026 deadline, and the broader implications for the financial system.

The publication also examines the impact of naira devaluation on banks' earnings, foreign transactions, and tax remittances, while shining light on often-overlooked issues such as the fate of microfinance banks, gender parity in bank leadership, financial inclusion, agricultural financing, and the climate change challenge.

Other thought-provoking analyses explore shareholders' dividends, CEOs' remuneration, the controversial windfall tax, inflation, monetary policy rates, fraud trends in the banking sector, and the rapid growth of digital banking platforms.

The magazine also features an in-depth look at Nigerian banks' growth and expansion abroad, their performance in international markets, and their positioning in a global economy navigating the uncertainties of US President Donald Trump's economic policies.

Reflecting its five-year milestone, this edition includes articles that trace the five-year performance trajectory of Nigerian banks across key indicators -- a resource financial analysts will find invaluable for projections and benchmarking.

In a groundbreaking addition, the 2025 edition introduces the ranking of Nigerian banks based on 10 key performance metrics.

Using verified data extracted from audited financial statements, the ranking evaluates banks on parameters including revenue, profit after tax, assets, return on assets, total loans, and gender representation, among others.

Results of the rankings will be published on the website and social media platforms of PREMIUM TiMES in the coming days, metric by metric.

Copies of the magazine -- described by industry insiders as a must-read for anyone keen on Nigeria's financial and economic landscape -- will be available within hours.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since its inception, the publication has attracted strong support from top brands and institutions, and the 2025 edition continues that tradition.

Among its advertisers this year are Access Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), First Bank, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and Matrix Energy Group.

Others leveraging the magazine's prestige to promote their brands include the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigerian Customs Service, Nasiru Haladu Danu Foundation, Polaris Bank, Rahamaniyya Group, Solid Mineral Development Fund, Sterling Bank, and Zenith Bank.

A few advertisers could not make it into the edition due to the late submission of promotional materials.