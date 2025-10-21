Nigeria: Oyo NMA Decries Shortage of Doctors, Seeks Govt 'S Urgent Intervention

Mr Adedapo lamented that several general hospitals across Oyo State are operating with only one or two doctors, while some facilities have none at all.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State Branch, has decried the alarming shortage of medical doctors across government-owned hospitals in the state.

The Oyo State NMA Chairperson, Happy Adedapo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday, that the situation is appalling and dangerous for effective healthcare delivery.

He noted that out of more than 20 general hospitals reviewed, six hospitals -- Okaka, Iresa-Adu, Ikoyi-Ile, Sepeteri, Lanlate, and Ayete -- currently have no doctors on ground.

He said others such as Igbeti, Igboho, Iganna, Iwere-Ile, Iseyin, Ago-Amodu, Ago-Are, Lagun, Eruwa, and Igboora each have just one doctor managing hundreds of patients.

"A few facilities, including Kisi, Okeho, and Tede, are staffed by two doctors each, while Apata General Hospital in Ibadan stands out with four doctors -- the highest number recorded among the general hospitals," he said.

"The Government House Clinic also has one doctor, while the School of Hygiene Clinic operates without any."

Mr Adedapo noted that in the past, every general hospital in Oyo State used to boast of at least between five and seven doctors unlike now that some general hospitals don't even have any doctor currently.

He added that the best one could get now for a general hospital might be one, two or three for those that are fortunate.

"Those ones that have up to three or four will not be up to five hospitals in the entire Oyo State," he said.

"The association calls on the state government to urgently look into it. LAUTECH Teaching hospital Ogbomosho used to boast of about 150 doctors in the past, but now there are not up to 60.

"The reality is that doctors are overworked, burdened, and poorly remunerated. Though recently Governor Seyi Makinde paid a working visit to LAUTECH Ogbomosho and made promises which we are hopeful will materialise.

"The government has made some positive pronouncements for the hospital, but we still need to hear more plans for the University part."

Mr Adedapo further said that medical students at the College of Medicine, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso have been on strike for three months.

"Moreso, the 'japa' scourge is also not helping matters, the government should urgently better the lots of doctors," he said.

"Things like Medical Residency Training Fund, review of the implementation of the CONMESS should be looked into.

"The CONMESS is being reviewed at the federal level now, this must also transmit to our members in Oyo state. Car loans, housing loans, proper equipment for healthcare are all needed.

"Government should please do the needful, if not, we will continue to lament the poor healthcare delivery system in Oyo State," he said.

(NAN)