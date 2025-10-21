Ghana: Govt Disburses Gh¢126m to Leap Beneficiaries

The government has commenced the 98th payment cycle of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme with over GH¢126m to be disbursed to 350,580 beneficiary households across the country.

The bi-monthly payment, which covers July and August 2025 and began on Wednesday, would benefit over 1,555,677 individuals.

Briefing the media in Accra on Thursday, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, noted that the cash grants would positively impact the lives of over 1.5 million individuals across the nation.

She stated that the criteria for eligibility were households with orphans and vulnerable children, the aged above 65 years without support, persons with severe disability who could not easily work, and extremely poor pregnant women and lactating mothers with infants under one year.

Dr Lartey highlighted that one eligible member household would receive GH¢320.00, two-member households would receive GH¢380.00, three-member households GH¢440.00, and four-member households would also get GH¢530.00.

She reaffirmed government's commitment to protecting the needy in society, stating that the LEAP programme continues to serve as a critical instrument in cushioning poor and vulnerable households against economic hardship, while promoting human capital development and inclusive growth.

"This unwavering consistency is the bedrock upon which we are building a Ghana where the most vulnerable are shielded from hardship and where every household is empowered to live with dignity and hope," she stated.

Highlighting the programme's broader focus, the Minister explained that beyond providing cash transfers, the Ministry had intensified efforts to promote human capital development and productive inclusion among beneficiaries.

This, Dr Lartey said, involves training households to engage in sustainable livelihood activities and self-employment to transition from dependency to resilience.

She disclosed that a team of master trainers had been deployed to provide technical support and regular sensitisation to beneficiaries nationwide, ensuring that the LEAP initiative becomes both a safety net and a springboard for sustainable economic empowerment.

The Minister further announced that plans were underway to expand the programme's coverage from 350,580 to 400,000 households by the end of 2025, while processes had commenced with the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS) to introduce multiple cash-out options for beneficiaries to enhance financial inclusion and improve accessibility.

She urged all beneficiaries to cooperate with ongoing data verification and reassessment exercises to ensure fairness and transparency in programme administration.

Citizens were also encouraged to report any form of malpractice, including fraud or underpayment, through the Ministry's toll-free numbers 0800-800-800 and 0800-900-900.

"The LEAP programme stands as a cornerstone of Ghana's social protection system. Under the resolute leadership of President Mahama and with the passage of the Social Protection Act, we are building a more inclusive Ghana where no citizen is left behind," she underscored.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

