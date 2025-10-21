Ghana: Gh¢49m Cyber Defence Case - Key Defendant Turns Prosecution Witness

Mildred Donkor, the woman charged together with Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, in the GH¢49 million cyber defence software contract, is now a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial before the High Court in Accra.

In this regard, she will testify against Adu-Boahene and Adjei-Boateng, who are accused of causing financial loss to the state by diverting funds meant for the procurement of national security equipment from an Israeli company.

Consequently, the Deputy Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, dropped the charges earlier filed against her. Donkor had been accordingly discharged by Justice John Nyadu Nyandu, presiding.

Counsel for Adu-Boahene, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, objected to the method the Deputy A-G used to drop the charges against Donkor. He argued the Deputy A-G ought to have withdrawn the charges through a motion rather than a notice of withdrawal.

But the objection was overruled by Justice Nyandu, who held that the A-G did not need the consent of the court to exercise his constitutional discretion to withdraw charges against the accused.

"And to do so, in the opinion of this court, a notice of withdrawal suffices.

"Regarding the amendment consequent to the withdrawal, this court is inclined to think that the A-G has thoroughly perused the processes filed and knows what to have struck out within the processes in conformity with his decision to withdraw the third accused person from prosecution," the presiding judge stated in his bench ruling on the objection raised by Mr Akyea.

In March, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) arrested the former Director-General at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) upon his arrival from London on a British Airways flight. The wife was also arrested when she visited EOCO to check on the husband.

Adu-Boahene is accused of embezzlement of state funds. According to the A-G, the arrest has to do with his alleged involvement in financial misconduct relating to a $7 million cyber defence system contract.

On March 24, during a press briefing, Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine told journalists that the contract, valued at $7 million, was intended to bolster Ghana's capacity to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats, data breaches, and digital espionage. However, investigations suggested that funds allocated for the project were diverted for personal use.

Dr Ayine explained that in his role as Director of the NSB, Adu-Boahene signed the contract on January 30, 2020, on behalf of both the government of Ghana and the National Security Ministry. The agreement was made with an Israeli firm, RLC Holdings Limited, to supply the cyber defence system software. The procurement was seen as a crucial measure to enhance the nation's digital security infrastructure.

Despite the significance of the project, the Attorney-General revealed that Adu-Boahene engaged in unauthorised financial transactions. On February 6, 2020, just days after signing the contract, he allegedly transferred an initial sum of GH¢27.1 million from the National Signals Bureau's Fidelity Bank account to a UMB private account of BNC, the private firm he set up with his wife.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

