Nigeria: Hisbah to Marry Off Kano Tiktokers After Court Order

The Kano State Hisbah Board has announced its plan for the wedding of two popular TikTok content creators, Idris Mai-wushirya and Basira Yar-guda, after a magistrate court directed it to marry them off within 60 days.

The court's order followed recent viral videos by the TikTokers, which the state Films and Censorship Board deemed 'immoral' and 'indecent.'

The videos showed the content creators sharing romantic gestures, which authorities deemed contrary to the state's moral and religious values.

On Monday, a magistrate, Halima Wali, ruled that failing to conduct the marriage within the specified timeframe would be considered contempt of court.

The court also mandated the Chairman of the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board to oversee the implementation of the marriage order.

The two TikTokers were recently arraigned in court for allegedly producing and distributing obscene content on social media.

Mr Mai-wushirya was earlier remanded in prison after the clips showing him engaging in what authorities described as "immoral and demeaning acts" with the female content creator went viral.

The state censorship board stated that the videos violated state laws prohibiting the production and distribution of sexually suggestive or obscene materials.

Wedding plan

The hisbah commander, Aminu Daurawa, said hisbah had invited the parents of the TikTokers as part of the wedding arrangements, as directed by the court.

Mr Daurawa said the relatives of the groom have responded to the invitation. However, they are still waiting for the parents and or relatives of the bride from Zamfara State for their consent before the wedding.

Mr Daurawa said the intending couple will undergo a medical check-up and drug test as mandated by Kano State laws before finalising the wedding.

The hisbah can finalise the wedding in two weeks, announcing that a volunteer has deposited N250,000 as bride price as part of his donation.