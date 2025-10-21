Ghana: Former Chief Justice Files Suit to Block Baffoe-Bonnie's Vetting

The legal tussle over the removal of the former Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Sackey Torkonoo, is far from over as she filed another process before the High Court in Accra to halt the vetting of the newly appointed Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

The application, which is in the nature of a judicial review, is seeking the court to grant a number of reliefs and declarations.

Justice Torkonoo is asking the court for an order of certiorari to quash the proceedings of May 15, 2025, and the entire proceedings and outcomes of the Article 146 setup to consider petitions to remove the Applicant, chaired by Pwamang JSC ("Pwamang Committee" or "Committee").

She also wants an order of certiorari to quash each and all of the three reasons/grounds given by the Pwamang Committee for recommending her removal from office, as stated in the letter of the Secretary to the President dated September 1, 2025.

Justice Torkonoo is further asking the court for an order prohibiting the denial or withdrawal of the salary, benefits, courtesies, and other entitlements due to her before the warrant of removal dated September 1, 2025.

The former Chief Justice is again urging the court for an order of certiorari to quash the Presidential Warrant dated September 1, 2025, removing her from office.

On September 1, 2025, President Mahama, in accordance with Article 146 (9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed the Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, from office on grounds of stated misbehaviour.

The removal of Justice Torkonoo followed the receipt of the report of the committee constituted under Article 146 (6) to inquire into a petition seeking her removal from office. The petition was filed by a Ghanaian citizen, Daniel Ofori.

"After considering the petition and the evidence, the committee found that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146 (1) had been established and recommended her removal from office," a statement issued by the Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, revealed.

"Under Article 146 (9), the President is enjoined to act in accordance with the Committee's recommendation," he added.

On August 31, the five-member Committee, chaired by a Supreme Court Judge, Gabriel Scott Pwamang, presented to President Mahama at the Presidency the Report on Mr Asare's petition.

During that engagement, Justice Pwamang said: "The Committee restrained itself all along from reacting even when blatant false statements were made about members of the Committee and our work."

"Mr President, without disclosing the substance of the proceedings, and since in camera proceedings is not the same as in secret, we can state that in respect of the first petition, we received evidence by Mr Daniel Ofori, the first petitioner, through 13 witnesses," Justice Pwamang disclosed.

The Chief Justice, on the other hand, Justice Pwamang said, called 12 witnesses, including expert witnesses, as she is entitled to do under the Constitution.

"The Chief Justice testified personally at the inquiry and was cross-examined. The Committee received about 10,000 pages of documentary exhibits from both sides," Justice Pwamang stated.

"There were four lawyers that represented the first petitioner and four lawyers represented the Chief Justice," he added.