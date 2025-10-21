Ghana: 12 Excavators Seized, 3 Arrested in Fresh Anti-Galamsey Fight

THE National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and the Blue Water Guards have confiscated 12 excavators and arrested three people in a crackdown on illegal mining sites in the Western and Eastern regions.

The swoops, which were carried out throughout last week starting from Monday by NAIMOS in the Eastern Region and Blue Water Guards in the Western Region, also led to the seizure of five motor bikes, four excavator batteries, five computer monitors, two heavy-duty pumps and several fuel drums at various illegal mining sites in the two regions.

The Director of Communications at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia, who disclosed this at a news conference in Accra on Friday during the regular update of the media on the operations of NAIMOS and Blue Water Guards, said the seizures followed a coordinated swoop on illegal mining sites by NAIMOS in the Eastern Region and Blue Water Guards in Eastern Region.

She said the operations were part of renewed nationwide efforts to reclaim Ghana's environment from illegal mining syndicates.

The Director of Communications said acting on credible intelligence, NAIMOS operatives went to Oda Nkwanta, Old Abirem, Kyenkyenku, Oboho Forest Reserve in the Ayensuano District, and Akanteng-Asamankese areas, where they uncovered active illegal mining sites destroying cocoa farms and contaminating tributaries of the River Birim.

Ms Mawuenyefia said the operation led to the arrest of three illegal miners at Old Abirem and the team disabled and destroyed several excavators, heavy-duty water pumps, and fuel drums.

"In Kyenkyenku, illegal miners were found working dangerously close to a public road, while in the Oboho Forest Reserve in the Ayensuano District four excavators parked in surrounding villages were discovered," she stated.

The Director of Communications stated that the Blue Water Guards intensified their fight against illegal mining in the Western Region, where fresh operations were carried out in Wassa Agona, Bogoso, Bayerigya, Ehyireso Mpohor and along River Bonsa, Mansi to stop the destruction of water bodies and farmlands.

"The operation targeted illegal mining activities believed to be polluting the river and degrading surrounding farmlands. In total, 22 pumping machines were seized and destroyed, alongside 18 Changfang gold extraction units, which were set ablaze on site," she stated.

The Head of Corporate Communications at the Minerals Commission, Dela Edem, said the government would not relent in the fight against illegal mining.

He said illegal mining was destroying the environment and water bodies and the government would do all it could to clamp down on the menace.

Mr Edem said the government would not spare individuals or officials who were caught engaging in illegal mining whether they were members of the ruling party or not.