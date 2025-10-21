Ghana: IGP Yohuno Strengthens Ghana-Us Police Ties

20 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has paid a high-level working visit to the New York City Police Department (NYPD) Headquarters at One Police Plaza, where he held bilateral discussions with NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and members of her executive command team.

The engagement, part of IGP Yohuno's ongoing U.S. law-enforcement partnership tour, focused on expanding cooperation between the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and the NYPD in areas of technology-driven policing, counterterrorism, intelligence-led operations, and urban crime prevention.

Commissioner Tisch briefed the delegation on NYPD's advanced public safety systems, including the use of integrated surveillance cameras, real-time crime centers, and drone technology to enhance situational awareness and operational response.

During a live demonstration, IGP Yohuno observed firsthand how NYPD's network of drones and integrated camera systems are deployed in real time to monitor incidents, track suspects, and prevent crime across the city.

Impressed by the innovation, he said, "Seeing how the NYPD employs drone and camera technology to prevent crime in real time underscores how critical technology has become to modern policing. The Ghana Police Service is committed to leveraging similar smart policing tools to make our communities safer, more secure, and more resilient."

In a landmark development, both leaders agreed to explore the exchange placement of police officers in each other's headquarters to strengthen institutional cooperation and knowledge sharing.

Under the arrangement, the NYPD would explore assigning an officer to the Ghana Police Service Headquarters in Accra, which will fall under the NYPD's International Liaison Unit, while the Ghana Police Service would post a liaison officer to the NYPD's Regional Intelligence Support Center in New York City.

The initiative aims to promote continuous intelligence exchange, operational coordination, and professional development between the two agencies.

Commissioner Tisch commended Ghana's proactive leadership in regional security and expressed the NYPD's readiness to expand collaboration through training and operational partnerships.

The engagement concluded with a guided tour of the NYPD Joint Operations and Counterterrorism Centers, offering the Ghanaian delegation a firsthand look at how technology and interagency coordination drive effective public safety in New York City.

The visit followed IGP Yohuno's earlier meeting at the FBI New York Field Office, where discussions centered on cybercrime, transnational fraud investigations, and counterterrorism cooperation.

