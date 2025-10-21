Ghana: HO to Host 2025 Farmers' Day

The 41st National Farmers' Day Grand Durbar and Awards Ceremony will be hosted in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital, on Friday, December 5, 2025.

The announcement was made on Friday at the official launch of the 41st National Farmers' Day Celebration held at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).

This year's celebration will be held under the theme: 'Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future.'

According to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, the theme aimed to reinforce national efforts to strengthen food security, promote local consumption, and transform agriculture into a sustainable pillar of economic growth.

He noted that it also signals a renewed national agenda to reduce dependence on food imports, build resilience across the agricultural value chain, and expand job creation.

"The choice of Ho is both symbolic and strategic, symbolic because of the region's rich agricultural heritage, and strategic because it demonstrates government's commitment to ensuring equitable development and regional representation," he stated.

The Minister further disclosed that a five-day National Agricultural Fair would precede the Grand Durbar. Scheduled to begin on Monday, December 1, the fair would showcase innovations in crop and livestock production, mechanisation, irrigation, fisheries, digital agriculture, and value addition.

The fair, Mr Opoku asserted, would be held in partnership with Agrihouse Foundation and is expected to attract key stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem.

With the total budget for this year's celebration estimated at over GH¢20 million, the Minister appealed to corporate institutions, development partners, and philanthropic organisations to support the event in both cash and kind, emphasising that every contribution counts towards securing the nation's food future.

On her part, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Emilia Arthur, noted that over 3 million Ghanaians depend on fisheries and aquaculture for their livelihoods, and that fish accounts for about 60 per cent of the national animal protein intake.

"Fish is not just a source of livelihood, it is a pillar of nutritional and food security, and indeed national security," she indicated.

She reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to revitalising marine and inland fisheries while expanding aquaculture production to meet domestic demand and boost exports.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, expressed pride and gratitude for the opportunity to host the national event.

Speaking on behalf of the Regional Coordinating Council, the House of Chiefs, and the region's farmers, he acknowledged the challenges farmers in the region have faced, including erratic weather, pests, and market volatility over the years.

He also noted that the celebration coincides with the global observation of World Food Day, underscoring the critical role farmers play in ensuring food availability, reducing hunger, and promoting economic stability.