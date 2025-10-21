Ghana: MP Donates Assorted Items to Students

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Kotey Ashie, has donated assorted items to a total of 400 students in the constituency.

Each of the 400 students who have just completed Junior High School went home with a student mattress and a trunk.

The gesture is to support the young students and their parents by alleviating the financial burden that comes with school expenses.

Presenting the items on Sunday, Nii Ashie said the donation was a testament of his commitment towards the advancement of education in the constituency.

He highlighted the importance of education in the socio-economic growth and development of the constituency.

The MP said that through investment in education, the constituency could produce influential personalities who would contribute towards the development of the country.

"For this constituency to develop, it is important for us to invest in the education of our youth. Through that, we can produce lawyers, doctors, government officials, and engineers, among other personalities, who would help build the Ghana we want," he stated.

He, therefore, pledged to make education one of his topmost priorities and invest in it, saying, "Education remains my top priority, and I will continue to invest in initiatives that empower the youth of this constituency."

As part of his commitment to support young students in his constituency, he announced the establishment of a seven-member scholarship board who will oversee the award of scholarship to performing students and also provide educational support for this group.

The Accra Metro Education Director, Justine Ivy Apawu, commended the MP for his commitment towards the promotion of education in the constituency.

She said: "The MP is a man who listens. Anytime you raise an issue concerning education, he is ready to assist. His dedication to improving education in Odododiodoo is commendable."

Guardians of the beneficiaries applauded Nii Ashie for the gesture, saying it will go a long way to level down their expenses.