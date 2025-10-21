Ghana: Hearts Beat 10-Man Berekum Chelsea

20 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew NORTEY

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways yesterday with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in a drama-filled Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter at the Berekum Golden City Park.

The first half ended barren as both sides wasted the glorious chances that fell to them.

But the narrative changed in the second half when the Phobians fired in two goals through Hamza Issah and substitute Mawuli Wayo late in injury time.

Play was halted momentarily when officials went into 'session' following the expulsion of Chelsea goalkeeper, Eric Ofri Antwi, over a foul on a Hearts player.

At the time of his sack, Chelsea had exhausted their substitution list. That left the goalkeeping responsibilities on defender Michael Awuah Mensah who swapped shirts with the under fire goalkeeper.

Moments after, play was halted again for the defender-turned-goalie to wear a training bip instead of the shirt of the keeper.

With Hearts already leading by a goal and with about seven minutes plus time added on left, a goal harvest was anticipated as Coach Didi Dramani responded by bringing on a striker.

But Awuah Mensah gave a good account of himself, pulling three great saves which were applauded by the fans.

However, late into injury time, he conceded Hearts' second goal as a long drive hit the upright with a lurking Wayo's tapping home the rebound.

