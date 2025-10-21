Ghana: Wydad Stun Kotoko in Accra

20 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond ACKUMEY

Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco earned a crucial 1-0 away win over Asante Kotoko in their 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg tie played at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

The win puts the Moroccans in a strong position to reach the group stage, following the lone goal scored in the 47th minute through Joseph Bakasu.

For Kotoko, it leaves them with a difficult challenge in the second leg.

Kotoko came close to opening the scoring as early as the ninth minute when a Joseph Ablorh's header across the face of goal was missed by Insuah Adam.

Two minutes after the break, Bakasu plunged the stadium into silence when he hit a volley into the roof of the net from a Lorch corner.

As if that was not enough, Kotoko goalkeeper, Camara, handled the ball outside the goal area for a red card to reduce his side to 10 men.

On 65 minutes defender Amine Aboulfath brought down Albert Amoah behind the box, but substitute Emmanuel Antwi fired the resultant kick over the bar.

Substitute striker, Morifing Donzo, connected a Samba O'Neil header into the net on the 75th minute but was ruled offside.

