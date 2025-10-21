Ghana: GPL - Medeama, Samartex Share Spoils in Tarkwa Thriller, Dreams Secure First Win

Medeama SC and Samartex FC played out an enthralling 1-1 draw in their Ghana Premier League clash at the TnA Stadium on Saturday, a result that kept Medeama temporarily at the top of the table pending other weekend fixtures.

The match delivered plenty of excitement and drama. Samartex stunned the home crowd in the first half when Dramani Awuah produced a moment of brilliance, spotting the Medeama goalkeeper off his line and scoring an audacious goal from the centre circle. The long-range strike handed the visitors a surprise lead and raised hopes of claiming their first away victory of the season.

Medeama, however, piled on relentless pressure throughout the contest, dominating possession and creating numerous chances. Their persistence finally paid off in the dying minutes when Kingsley Braye reacted quickest to a rebound in the 89th minute, slotting home from close range to rescue a point for the former champions.

Despite the stalemate, Medeama were clearly the more dominant side, registering 29 total shots with 13 on target and earning 13 corner kicks to Samartex's four attempts at goal.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The draw extends Samartex's unbeaten run to six matches, comprising two wins and four draws. Medeama will next welcome Swedru All Blacks to Tarkwa, while Samartex return to Samreboi to face Hohoe United.

At the Tuba Astro Turf, Dreams FC ended their difficult start to the campaign with a confidence-boosting 2-0 victory over Nations FC on Saturday.

The "Still Believe" lads got off to a flying start when Ernest Appiah opened the scoring just seven minutes into the match. After the break, Suraj Seidu doubled the advantage in the 54th minute, sealing Dreams' first win of the season.

The result leaves Nations FC winless in five matches, as they look to bounce back when they host Eleven Wonders in their next outing. Meanwhile, Dreams FC will hope to build momentum when they travel to Aduana Stars next weekend.