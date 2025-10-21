Ghana: Police Ladies Stun Faith Ladies to Win Champion of Champions Tie

In a thrilling clash at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, Police Ladies solidified their dominance in women's football by defeating Faith Ladies 2-0 to be crowned the Champion of Champions 2025.

The highly anticipated match, which pitted the 2024/25 Women's Malta Guinness Premier League winners against the Women's FA Cup holders, was a tensed affair from the start.

Police Ladies created the majority of chances, but a resilient Faith Ladies defence and the experience of their goalkeeper, Annabel Bansah, held firm through the first half-hour.

The breakthrough finally came just after the half-hour mark. In the 33rd minute, Police Ladies won a corner kick, and defender Philicity Asuako rose highest to power the ball into the net, sending her team into a deserved lead.

Faith Ladies struggled to mount a significant comeback in the second half as Police Ladies continued to control the tempo.

The victory was sealed in the 72nd minute when Deborah Afriyie found the back of the net to double the lead and effectively end the contest.

Despite a late caution for Henrietta Kwayisibea Addo, Police Ladies managed the game professionally, seeing out the remaining minutes to secure a clean sheet and a convincing 2-0 victory.

The final whistle confirmed Police Ladies as the undisputed top team in the league, adding the Champion of Champions trophy to their Malta Guinness Premier League title in a spectacular display of skill and determination. - Ghanafa.org