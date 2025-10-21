Ghana: Black Queens Shine With Multiple Nominations At 2025 CAF Awards

Ghana's senior women's national team, the Black Queens, have received multiple nominations for the upcoming CAF Awards 2025, a recognition that highlights the team's impressive resurgence and outstanding performances over the past year.

The Black Queens' remarkable journey under Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren has earned both individual and team accolades, showcasing Ghana's resurgence in women's football on the continent.

The Head Coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, has been nominated for the CAF Women's Coach of the Year, following his impressive leadership and tactical brilliance that guided the Black Queens to clinch bronze medal in the WAFCON 2024.

Captain Portia Boakye was shortlisted for the Women's Player of the Year award. Boakye's leadership, experience and decisive contributions have been instrumental to the team's success.

Young midfield sensation, Stella Nyamekye, has been also shortlisted for the CAF Young Player of the Year award. Her creativity, composure and consistency at just a young age have made her one of the most exciting talents in African women's football.

In the goalkeeping aspect, Ghana's number one, Cynthia Findiib Konlan, has earned a nomination for CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year. Her commanding presence, crucial saves and reliability between the posts have been instrumental to the Queens' recent success.

Crowning the list, the team, Black Queens, was nominated for the CAF National Team of the Year, following the outstanding performances and steady rise on the continental stage.

These nominations serve as a testament to the team's progress, discipline and unity, as well as the Football Association's continued investment in women's football development.