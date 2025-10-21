Ghana: NSS Scandal - Judge Not Happy With Absence of Gifty Oware

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, the presiding judge in the GH¢600 million National Service Authority (NSA) scandal, on Friday wanted to ask investigators to probe a medical excuse duty filed on behalf of Mrs Gifty Oware-Mensah, former Deputy Director of the NSA, one of the accused.

"If the investigator was present, I would have ordered an investigation into this so-called medical report," Justice Kocuvie-Tay said after Mr Gary Nimako Marfo, counsel for Mrs Oware-Mensah, filed the medical report on behalf of his client.

Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay said she was not "happy" with the absence of Mrs Oware-Mensah.

"I hope that we don't have these issues of one person being sick or the other," she said.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, requested to see a copy of the report. After reading it, she said the accused was granted two days off. Based on that, she asked the court to adjourn the case to the following week.

"In the report, she has been given two days off. If it is inclusive of today, then any day next week available will be okay," she told the court.

On Monday, October 13, the Attorney General (A-G) filed criminal charges against Mrs Oware-Mensah and Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, the former Executive Director of the NSA.

The two were said to have authorised payments of monies to 69,000 non-existent ghost national service personnel. According to the A-G, the accused supervised payments that took place between August 2021 and February 2025.

Consequently, the two have been charged with causing financial loss, stealing, and money laundering.

Osei Assibey Antwi faces 14 counts for his alleged role in one of the largest financial loss cases in recent memory. He also faces multiple counts of stealing, totaling GH¢8,256,000, on specific dates between August 2023 and May 2024.

Mr Antwi is further accused of misusing project funds by authorising the withdrawal of GH¢106 million from the NSA's Kumawu Farm Project account on five occasions without spending a cedi on the project.

The state also alleged he committed money laundering by transferring GH¢8.26 million directly into his personal e-zwich account and taking possession of the funds, knowing they were proceeds of crime. The total approximate value of the offences attributed to Mr Antwi is GH¢615,117,744.02.

Mrs Oware-Mensah faces five counts, including stealing, willfully causing financial loss, using public office for profit, and money laundering.

According to the brief facts of the case, Mrs Oware-Mensah, who oversaw the NSA's Finance and Procurement departments, allegedly engineered an elaborate scam involving the NSA's "marketplace" platform, a system designed to provide hire-purchase services to service personnel.

The prosecution alleges she took control of a private company, Blocks of Life Consult, and generated a list of 9,934 ghost names from the NSA's system. She then approached the Agricultural Development Bank, falsely claiming her company had supplied goods to these ghosts and needed a loan, using their non-existent allowances as collateral.

This led to her orchestrating a loan agreement between ADB and the NSA, resulting in a GH¢31.5 million disbursement directly into her company's account. She subsequently transferred over GH¢22.9 million of this amount to another company where she was a director.