Ghana: First National Bank Marks 10 Years in Ghana

First National Bank is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its operations in Ghana, marking a decade of driving innovation, enabling financial progress, and delivering across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, Warren Adams, expressed excitement that since opening its doors in 2015, First National Bank had remained steadfast in its purpose to help Ghanaians achieve their financial aspirations.

"Our journey over the past decade has been defined by innovation, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to helping Ghanaians realise their financial goals," Mr Adams said.

He said, "We are proud of the progress we've made from our digital-first beginnings to becoming a trusted financial partner for individuals and businesses alike."

Launched with a bold, digital-first approach, First National Bank introduced Ghanaians to a new way of banking that prioritised customer convenience, security, and innovation with products and services ranging from an interactive mobile banking app to intelligent ATMs and smart online banking platforms.

Drawing on the strength and service excellence of its parent company, the FirstRand Group, one of Africa's most respected financial institutions, First National Bank Ghana has contextualised its brand promise of "help" to reflect the unique needs and ambitions of Ghanaians.

"Whether it's a young executive opening their first savings account, a young family buying their first home, or a business scaling to new heights, our Bank has been there every step of the way," Mr Adams said.

One of the Bank's most transformative milestones was the acquisition and successful merger with the erstwhile GHL Bank. This strategic move not only expanded First National Bank's physical footprint across Ghana but also deepened its offering in home financing, cementing its position as a leading enabler of home ownership dreams for Ghanaians within and outside the country.

Over the years, the bank has remained deeply committed to empowering its customers through cutting-edge digital solutions, world-class customer service, and innovative banking products that cater to every stage of life and business.

Mr Adams announced that as it steps into the next decade, the Bank was sharpening its focus on enhancing customer experience through a robust, next-generation banking platform.

"With this upgrade, customers can expect even more intuitive, secure, and seamless banking across personal, business, and family banking segments," he said.

He said, "The bank is also investing in the communities it serves. With a renewed focus on shared prosperity, First National Bank is deepening its commitment to social impact, supporting initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, financial literacy, education, and community development, thereby uplifting and empowering individuals."

"As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering superior service and contributing meaningfully to Ghana's economic and social development," Mr Adams said.