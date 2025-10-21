Ghana: NSA Partners Just Keep Going Inc. to Introduce Ai and Blockchain in Ghana's Sports Sector

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has entered into a partnership with Just Keep Going Inc. (JKG) to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology into Ghana's sports sector.

The agreement seeks to modernize athlete management, improve transparency, and make operations within sports federations more efficient.

It will also help attract global investment and create sustainable funding opportunities for all 54 national sports federations.

According to the NSA, the partnership marks a major step toward digitizing Ghana's sports administration and positioning the country as a leader in sports technology across Africa.

Founder and CEO of Just Keep Going Inc., Kevin Frey who also serves on the International Board of Ethics for Artificial Intelligence, said the collaboration would create a transparent and tech-driven sports system.

"We're building a transparent, tech-driven ecosystem that empowers athletes and opens new channels for global sponsors and partners. With purpose-built digital platforms designed to streamline onboarding and collaboration, Just Keep Going is positioning Ghana as a model for how technology can transform sport and investment," Frey stated.

Director General of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, described the partnership as a move toward trust, innovation, and empowerment.

"This partnership is more than technology. it's about trust, innovation, and empowerment. We're opening Ghana's sports sector to new possibilities, giving our athletes and young population the tools to compete globally while ensuring our systems remain transparent and accountable," he explained.

The project will use AI and blockchain to improve sports governance, track athlete performance, and establish transparent sponsorship systems that link local and international partners.

It will cover disciplines including football, boxing, athletics, basketball, rugby, weightlifting, and many others.

The NSA and JKG believe the partnership will not only enhance sports development but also make Ghana a model for how innovation can drive progress in the global sports industry.