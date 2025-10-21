Nigeria: Gymfest 2.0 Set to Spotlight Nigeria's Young Gymnastics Talents in Lagos

press release

One of Nigeria's most prestigious gymnastics events, the GYMFEST Championships, is set to return for its second edition on 8 November at The Podium, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, with activities commencing at 8 a.m.

The championship is designed to provide a vibrant platform for young gymnasts to display their skills, creativity, and passion for the sport while also promoting the values of teamwork and discipline.

Gymnastics continues to emerge as one of the fastest-developing sports in Nigeria, and GYMFEST's mission is to align with the principles of artistic gymnastics and team gym.

The event focuses on empowering young performers through collaboration, communication, confidence, and creativity.

According to the organisers, GYMFEST 2.0 will host approximately 300 young gymnasts from across the country, ranging from pre-level 1 to level 7 and from age three upwards.

The event will also attract sports enthusiasts and administrators who will discuss gymnastics' role in nation-building.

Action from the last edition

Sarah Boulos, founder and chairperson of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) and one of the event coordinators, elaborated on the long-term vision behind GYMFEST.

"Our ultimate goal is to establish a world-class gymnastics training centre in Nigeria, where athletes can train safely and effectively. We also aim to create a coaching development centre where aspiring gymnastics coaches can receive proper training and professional development."

Mrs Boulos further stressed the need for parental involvement and understanding of the sport's benefits.

"We are promoting the sport of gymnastics and helping parents understand that it serves as a fantastic foundation and bedrock for all sports, developing essential physical, mental, and social skills in young athletes."

Yoyin Akpose, CEO of Teetumblers and Program Director of the event, highlighted the broader significance of GYMFEST to the nation's sporting ecosystem.

"GYMFEST serves as a unifying event that brings together parents, coaches, gymnastics enthusiasts, and supporters to celebrate and promote the growth of gymnastics in Nigeria."

She further noted that the championship is about competition, changing perceptions, and building awareness around the sport.

"Although gymnastics has existed in the country for decades, it has not yet gained the recognition and popularity enjoyed by other sports. This event aims to change that narrative by creating awareness of its benefits, highlighting local talent, and organising the biggest gymnastics showcase ever held in Nigeria."

More talents are expected this year

Through events like GYMFEST, organisers hope to strengthen Nigeria's sporting culture and encourage more young people to pursue excellence through dedication, discipline, and teamwork.

The 2025 GYMFEST Championships promise a display of athletic skill and a celebration of youth empowerment and community collaboration in shaping the next generation of Nigerian gymnasts.