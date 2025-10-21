Liberia: Govt Outlines Vision for Renewed U.S. Partnership

Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow-Nyanti, has declared that Liberia is no longer seen as a burden on the international stage, but as a constructive global partner contributing to peace, stability, and development.

Speaking Monday at a press conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, Minister Beysolow-Nyanti said Liberia's recent diplomatic strides -- including its historic election to the United Nations Security Council and strengthened ties with the United States -- reflect President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's transformative foreign policy vision.

"We are no longer a problem for the world. Liberia is now part of the solution," the Minister emphasized. "President Boakai wants us to be back where we used to be before our conflict -- a nation respected, engaged, and contributing meaningfully to global peace and development."

Addressing widespread media attention about her recent White House meeting with U.S. Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, Minister Beysolow-Nyanti clarified that the engagement was part of a broader diplomatic process -- not a one-off event.

"What you see in the press in relation to my meeting at the White House is not an event -- it's part of a journey," she told journalists. "From the time President Boakai was elected, one of his first actions was to visit the United States during the transition. He met with the State Department and clearly articulated Liberia's interest in deepening the relationship between our two countries."

The Minister explained that the President's vision for Liberia's foreign policy began long before his inauguration.

"President Boakai has always been clear that Liberia must reposition itself, take its rightful place in the comity of nations, and regain the global prominence it once had," she said. "This work is both external and internal -- it's about rebuilding trust abroad and strengthening systems at home."

Minister Beysolow-Nyanti noted that President Boakai's endorsement of economic diplomacy -- focusing on trade, investment, and job creation -- has redefined the Ministry's mission.

"Economic diplomacy is about more than foreign visits," she explained. "It's about trade, investment, and inviting other countries and investors into Liberia. The private sector must be the engine of job creation, especially for our young people. Our message to the world is simple: Liberia is open for business."

The Minister proudly recounted Liberia's election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member -- a first in the country's history achieved through a record 181 votes at the UN General Assembly.

"This is the first time Liberia has received a full mandate to sit on the Security Council," she said. "In the past, we failed to secure the two-thirds majority and had to split a seat with Ireland. But this time, we won outright -- with overwhelming support."

She said the Boakai administration designed and executed a strategic diplomatic campaign, targeting presidents and foreign ministers across multiple capitals.

"Our campaign was well-coordinated," she said. "The President himself made campaign efforts, and I, along with former foreign ministers and our ambassadors, visited capitals around the world. The results speak for themselves."

Beysolow-Nyanti noted that the victory has already transformed Liberia's global engagement.

"At this year's UN General Assembly, we had over 130 engagements -- four times more than in 2024," she revealed. "Everyone wanted to know our position and engage with us. Liberia is now seen as a voice that matters."

Minister Beysolow-Nyanti gave rare insights into recent high-level interactions between President Boakai and U.S. President Donald Trump, describing the July 2025 White House meeting as a pivotal moment in Liberia's diplomatic journey.

"Across the table were five presidents and their foreign ministers, and our President did a phenomenal job in articulating Liberia's interests," she said. "After his remarks, he did something no other leader did -- he asked President Trump to let his foreign minister speak. I spoke for about seven minutes, focusing on critical minerals, maritime security, and the Mano River Union."

She described that gesture as a defining moment of trust and leadership.

"It takes a confident leader to share his platform," she said. "That moment-built confidence in me and in Liberia's foreign policy team. My recent meeting with Secretary Marco Rubio in the White House is a continuation of that journey."

During her discussions with Rubio, the Minister said they focused on migration, critical minerals, job creation, and the UN Security Council agenda.

"We talked about how Liberia and the U.S. can collaborate on critical minerals, create jobs, and strengthen our shared priorities," she said. "The U.S. has already offered to help build our capacity for the Security Council, and that's a strong vote of confidence."

On the issue of critical minerals, Minister Beysolow-Nyanti said President Boakai has asked the United States to partner with Liberia to conduct a comprehensive geological survey.

"The last full survey of Liberia's minerals was done in the 1970s by the U.S. Geological Service," she explained. "We want a new, complete picture of our natural resources. And we want American companies to be part of that process."

She added that Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of value addition -- ensuring that Liberia benefits directly from its resources.

"He said the engagement should be mutually beneficial to both countries," she disclosed. "We agreed that the focus should be on creating jobs and adding value here at home."

Minister Beysolow-Nyanti candidly acknowledged the ongoing challenges of Liberians overstaying U.S. visas, describing it as "a major concern" in bilateral discussions.

"We are one of the countries of most concern for visa overstays," she said. "The U.S. even sponsored someone for training who disappeared the very first night. These actions damage our national reputation."

She said the Ministry has launched a media awareness campaign to discourage visa abuse.

"We've produced a jingle and will increase public education on the dangers of overstaying abroad," she said. "It affects our relationship and makes it harder for others to obtain visas."

On the question of whether Liberia might be asked to receive deportees in the future, she responded frankly:

"If the U.S. were to ask tomorrow, I wouldn't be surprised," she said. "We are now in a strong partnership, and immigration discussions are part of that global conversation."

The Foreign Minister also announced reforms in passport and consular services, including the decentralization of passport processing both in Liberia and abroad.

"We're decentralizing passports domestically and internationally," she said. "We're exploring the establishment of consulates in Canada and Australia so that Liberians abroad can easily access services."

She clarified that such moves do not imply visa issuance at home but rather improved service delivery for citizens abroad.

Minister Beysolow-Nyanti used the occasion to commend her team of deputies, assistant ministers, and ambassadors for their tireless work in reshaping Liberia's image abroad.

She thanked President Boakai for his confidence and vision, saying Liberia's new global momentum is the direct result of his leadership.

"I want to thank the President for his trust and foresight," she said. "We are now at a new place globally and on the continent. Liberia represents Africa at one of the world's most powerful tables. This is a moment of national pride."

Concluding her remarks, Minister Beysolow-Nyanti said Liberia's diplomatic renaissance signals a turning point for the nation.

"Liberia is back," she declared. "We are no longer a problem for the world -- we are part of the solution. Our engagements, our partnerships, and our voice at the UN Security Council all show that Liberia is rising again."