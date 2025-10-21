Liberia: Boakai Renews National Railway Authority Mandate

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has issued Executive Order No. 153, renewing and refocusing Executive Order No. 136, which established the Liberia National Railway Authority (LNRA) as a national regulatory and facilitative body for the country's railway sector.

The Executive Order highlighted the strategic importance of railway infrastructure in driving Liberia's long-term economic transformation, regional integration, and global competitiveness.

It recognizes the need to institutionalize a permanent and technically competent Railway Authority that promotes equitable, safe, and sustainable access to rail infrastructure for all sectors, including mining, agriculture, and forestry.

Under the renewed Executive Order, the LNRA will continue to function as the custodian of national rail policy, ensuring multi-user access, efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the management of Liberia's railway assets.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Pending the passage of enabling legislation by the National Legislature, the Authority will operate under the powers granted by this Order.

To strengthen implementation, the Government will engage the services of a qualified international advisory and technical entity with expertise in railway regulation and infrastructure development.

This entity will provide comprehensive support in institutional design, governance structure, policy formulation, concession management, and safety standards.

The technical advisory team will also be responsible for:

· Drafting the enabling Act to establish the Liberia National Railway Authority as a statutory institution.

· Developing a transparent and predictable regulatory framework consistent with international best practices.

· Designing a multi-user access model to ensure fairness and competition.

· Proposing sustainable financing models, including public-private partnerships; and

· Integrating environmental and climate resilience safeguards into railway planning and construction.

Supervision of the advisory process will be led by the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, with coordination across relevant ministries and agencies.

A Rail Authority Liaison Officer will be appointed to facilitate implementation, supported by two technical staff seconded from the Civil Service Agency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Boakai expressed his administration's strides to modernize Liberia's transport infrastructure as a foundation for inclusive growth and national development.

"A modern, efficient, and transparent railway system is critical to unlocking Liberia's economic potential," the President emphasized. "This renewed focus will ensure that our railways serve the collective interests of the Liberian people and contribute to sustainable national progress." He expressed.

Executive Order No. 153 takes immediate effect and remains valid until the formal enactment of legislation establishing the Liberia National Railway Authority or until otherwise amended or revoked by the President.