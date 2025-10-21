The Ministry of Health (MOH) has raised a nationwide alarm following a sharp increase in seasonal influenza cases, with Montserrado County recording the highest number of infections. The Ministry is calling on all Liberians to take urgent preventive measures as the flu spreads across communities.

According to the Ministry, common flu symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, headache, body aches, and fatigue. While the virus can affect anyone, certain groups are particularly vulnerable. Children and students, elderly persons, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease are at higher risk of severe illness.

The Ministry of Health is urging residents to act swiftly to protect themselves and others. People exhibiting flu-like symptoms should seek medical attention promptly and wear a mask when in the presence of others. Individuals are advised to stay home when sick to prevent transmitting the virus to family members and the broader community.

The Ministry also emphasizes the importance of regular handwashing with soap and clean water, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated areas. Adherence to these preventive measures is key to slowing the spread of the flu, officials say.

To contain the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has intensified surveillance at health facilities nationwide to detect and respond to new cases quickly. Public awareness campaigns are being conducted through community outreach and local media platforms to educate residents about the flu and how to prevent it.

Additionally, the Ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to strengthen health protocols in schools, ensuring that students and staff are protected while maintaining learning activities.

Dr. Catherine Thomas-Cooper, Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, stressed the need for collective responsibility. "We are actively implementing measures to reduce the spread of seasonal influenza. However, protecting yourself and your loved ones requires everyone to adhere to these simple yet effective preventive actions," Dr. Thomas-Cooper said.

The Ministry reassures Liberians that it is prepared to respond to the rising flu cases and calls on citizens to remain vigilant, particularly in Montserrado County, which has reported the most significant uptick in infections.

For further guidance, residents are encouraged to contact local health facilities or visit the Ministry of Health's official communication channels for updates and detailed advice.