Liberia: Fly President Appoints Five-Member Advisory Board Ahead of Crucial Elections

As the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) prepares for its highly anticipated General Assembly and election of new executives, President Banica Stephenie Elliott has announced the appointment of five distinguished Liberians to serve on the Federation's Advisory Board.

The announcement, made in consultation with FLY's National Executive Committee (NEC) and in accordance with Article 13, Section 2.1(b) of the Federation's Constitution, marks a major step toward strengthening the institution's governance and ensuring a credible electoral process. The individuals appointed will be forwarded to the General Assembly for endorsement, ensuring that the wider membership has a voice in confirming these strategic appointments.

According to President Elliott, the Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance, policy direction, and institutional stability as FLY heads into one of its most defining transitions in recent years. "We are entering a critical period for youth leadership in Liberia," Elliott said. "This Advisory Board brings together some of the finest minds and most experienced hands who have served this Federation with distinction. Their wisdom will guide us as we work to uphold FLY's values of unity, transparency, and service to young people."

The appointed members of the Advisory Board are: Joseph Jimmy Sankaituah, Sr. - Chair; Atty. T. Maxwell Grisgby, II - Co-Chair; Jacob J. Flomo, Sr. - Member; Madam Georgette N. Gray - Member; and the Minister of Youth and Sports - Statutory Member.

Mr. Sankaituah brings a long history of service to the Federation, having served as First Vice President from 2005 to 2007 and President from 2007 to 2010. His appointment as Chair is seen as a return of an experienced hand to help shape FLY's future direction.

Serving as Co-Chair is Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grisgby, II, who was FLY's Deputy Secretary for Programs from 2010 to 2012, subsequently heading the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms from 2019 to 2022 and the Liberia National Commission on Arms from 2022 to 2023. He was recently appointed Director-Designate of the Witness Protection Unit at the Ministry of Justice.

Jacob J. Flomo, Sr., who represents immediate past interim president Augustine Tamba, joins the Board alongside Madam Georgette N. Gray, the Deputy Director of the Liberia Food and Feed Authority. The Minister of Youth and Sports serves as a statutory member in keeping with the Federation's constitutional framework.

President Elliott emphasized that the Board's creation comes at a time when FLY must demonstrate unity and responsibility in youth governance. "FLY has always stood for inclusion and accountability," she noted. "The Advisory Board will not only guide the National Executive Committee but also serve as a bridge between FLY, government, and our partners. This is how we build a stronger youth movement that delivers real impact."

The Advisory Board's role is central to ensuring that FLY maintains high standards of governance and institutional integrity. Its members are expected to provide strategic advice to the NEC, oversee the implementation of policies, programs, and reforms, and foster collaboration with government agencies, civil society, and youth organizations. They will also help safeguard the institutional memory of the Federation and advise on long-term planning and programmatic priorities, ensuring continuity and informed decision-making.

Observers have welcomed the move as a positive development ahead of the elections, describing it as a reaffirmation of FLY's commitment to good governance and peaceful leadership transition. "We believe the Advisory Board will bring balance and foresight to this process," Elliott added. "Our goal is to ensure that this election becomes a model of transparency and integrity--one that empowers young people and strengthens trust in youth institutions."

With the General Assembly fast approaching, the appointment of the Advisory Board signals that FLY is not only preparing for leadership renewal but also reasserting its relevance in shaping Liberia's youth development agenda.