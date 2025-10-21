Liberia: Three Arrested for Alleged Murder in Yekepa

The Liberia National Police (LNP), Nimba County Detachment, has arrested three men in connection with the brutal killing of a young woman identified as Ronell Lebana Gewh, whose body was discovered in Yekepa on October 9, 2025.

The suspects, George Armah, Darlington Weah, and Prince P. Korto, have been charged with multiple offenses, including murder, rape, and criminal conspiracy, and have been forwarded to court for trial.

According to the police report and court documents seen by this paper, the alleged crime took place in Bank Quarter, Yekepa City, where the victim was reportedly last seen alive at an entertainment center known as "Place to Be." Witnesses told investigators that the victim met suspect George Armah at the venue on the evening of October 8, and the two reportedly left together that night.

Tragically, the following morning, October 9, 2025, the lifeless body of Ronell Lebana Gewh was discovered in George Armah's room. The suspect had fled the scene, prompting police to launch a manhunt. Based on intelligence gathered, officers later apprehended Armah and his two associates, Prince P. Korto and Darlington Weah, who were also linked to the case.

According to the Writ of Arrest issued by the Sanniquellie City Magisterial Court, suspect George Armah has been formally charged with rape and murder, while co-defendants Darlington Weah and Prince P. Korto are charged as accessories or accomplices to the crimes. The court document alleges that Armah intentionally took the victim to his room, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her before she was killed.

The writ further states that Weah and Korto were made aware of the killing but failed to report the incident to law enforcement authorities, thereby making them accessories to the crime under Liberian law.

According to the New Penal Code of Liberia, the suspects are being prosecuted under Sections 14.70 (Murder), 14.1 (Rape), and 3.1 (Criminal Conspiracy or Accessory to Crime). All three defendants are currently being held at the Sanniquellie Central Prison, pending trial before the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in Nimba County.

A police source in Nimba County confirmed that the case remains under active investigation. Authorities are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the killing was premeditated and whether additional individuals may have been involved. The police also indicated that forensic evidence is being reviewed, and witness statements collected to strengthen the case before prosecution.

"The Liberia National Police take this matter very seriously," the source said. "Violence against women is a growing concern, and we are determined to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable under the law."

The murder of Ronell Lebana Gewh has sent shockwaves through the Yekepa community. Residents described the incident as "horrific" and called on the government and law enforcement to ensure swift justice for the victim and her family.

"This young woman didn't deserve to die like this," said one resident, who asked not to be named. "We are calling on the court to deliver justice and make sure the perpetrators face the full weight of the law."

The incident has reignited public debate over the safety of women and girls across Liberia, particularly in rural and mining areas like Yekepa, where cases of sexual and gender-based violence have been on the rise.

As of this publication, the defendants remain in pretrial detention at the Sanniquellie Central Prison. The 8th Judicial Circuit Court is expected to hear the case in its upcoming term. Legal observers say the case could set an important precedent in enforcing Liberia's rape and murder laws, particularly given the high-profile nature of the crime and the public outcry that has followed.

Authorities have assured the public that justice will be pursued with urgency and transparency, emphasizing the government's commitment to protecting women and ensuring accountability for acts of sexual and gender-based violence.