West Africa: Etoile Du Sahel Impressed By Ex-Gor Defender's Start to Life for Tunisian Giants

Etoile du Sahel assistant coach Mohammed Ali believes Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija will be pivotal to their title ambitions this season.

Ali says Omija is an important cog in the team as they seek to win the Tunisian league title as well as the Caf Confederations Cup.

"He is an important player for us. He's an international player, so he's very important for us. He's started well with us, so we have five or six games now. He's a very good player with a good mentality. He's captained the national team at Chan (African Nations Championships) and so he's really tried to help us," the gaffer said.

The former Gor Mahia centreback made the switch to North Africa at the beginning of last month, following a star-studded display at CHAN.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Omija was part of a stoic Harambee Stars backline that conceded only one goal in the group stages as the home team cruised to the quarterfinals of the continental competition at their first time of asking.

He has come in to the back four of the Tunisian giants and established his place.

Omija was back to his motherland on Sunday when he featured for Etoile in their 2-0 loss to Nairobi United in their second round preliminary tie of the Confederations Cup at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Reflecting on the loss, Ali admitted the charges were off key, attributing it to their long journey to East Africa.

However, he was quick to credit the hosts for a job-well-done.

"Maybe we felt a little bit tired because we had a long travel. But, it's not an excuse for us. Normally, we play with a big team. We must react in Tunisia...we will do everything to be ready for the return leg next Sunday. We will try to be ready 100 per cent... 200 per cent to win this qualifier," Ali said.

The gaffer added that the loss does not derail their ambitions for the season as they celebrate 100 years of existence.

"Our club has been around for 100 years and we have won every title in Africa. As a player, I won the Champions League, and the CAF Super Cup. But, now we have another generation of players and we are trying to transmit this spirit unto them. On Sunday, we will be ready to revenge this loss," he said.