South Sudan: "We Built the Camps to Save Lives. Now Let's Build the Path Home"

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Anita Kiki Gbeho speaking with Amed, a professor displaced from Sudan who is now volunteering to teach children in Renk, South Sudan.

guest column

Juba — Over a decade ago, as South Sudan descended into violent conflict, the international community acted quickly to prevent mass atrocities. Protection of Civilians sites were established on UN bases to shelter those fleeing. These sites, precursors to today's IDP camps, were vital and lifesaving.

What began as a temporary solution has, for many, become a long-term limbo.

Hundreds of thousands remain displaced, some since 2013, dependent on shrinking aid and without access to land, livelihoods, or services. Insecurity and unresolved tensions limit their options to return or resettle. For too long, our collective focus has been on emergency relief rather than supporting the transition toward recovery and stability.

This does not diminish the lifesaving role of camps, but it underscores the need to move forward –responsibly and sustainably – to help families find solutions beyond displacement.

UNDP Resident Coordinator Camp for internally displaced people (IDP) in Juba, South Sudan

From Relief to Recovery

South Sudan's displacement crisis reflects a global challenge: a humanitarian system designed for short-term response but often ill-equipped for long-term solutions. Progress is possible. Across the country, UN agencies and partners are already working with communities and authorities to lay the foundations for durable solutions.

In Bentiu, Malakal, and Wau, efforts are underway improve access to land, restore housing, strengthen legal protections, develop skills, and create jobs – the building blocks of a stable future. Other initiatives focus on restoring services such as water, health, and education, making return areas more viable and sustainable.

Locally led peace dialogues in Malakal and other areas are helping rebuild trust among divided communities. Youth groups, women's networks, and traditional leaders are shaping roadmaps for reintegration, supported by national institutions.

International Organization for Migration / Nabie Loyce In Bentiu IDP camp, IOM’s solar-powered water systems are providing displaced families with safe, sustainable, and reliable access to clean water – promoting public health and strengthening resilience in the community.

A Supportive Global Framework

South Sudan's path to durable solutions must be nationally led, with government ownership at its core. International partners, including the UN, stand ready to provide technical and financial support.

The UN Secretary-General's Action Agenda on Internal Displacement offers a framework for this support. It calls on governments, donors, and humanitarian and development actors to work together on inclusive, development-driven approaches. In South Sudan, this means aligning international assistance with national priorities, complementing government leadership with the resources and expertise required to implement them.

A Call to Action

Helping people move beyond displacement is a moral responsibility and an essential step toward peace and development. Achieving this will require:

International Organization for Migration / Amber Christino When floods struck Rubkona, South Sudan, Nyekerekne Gatwech Gai took her children to Sudan in search of safety. But when conflict broke out there, she returned home only to find her land still underwater. For months, her family stayed in Bentiu IDP camp. Today, thanks to dykes and water drained by IOM and partners, the land is dry again, and Nyekerekne is rebuilding her life after displacement. “I have started making mats from local materials like papyrus to sell and look after my five children. I hope my children will have a good future.”

Multi-year, flexible funding that supports both recovery and humanitarian needs.

that supports both recovery and humanitarian needs. Better coordination between humanitarian, development, and peace actors.

between humanitarian, development, and peace actors. Investments in jobs, services, and infrastructure to make return and reintegration viable.

to make return and reintegration viable. Continued progress on the peace agenda, without which durable solutions will remain out of reach.

The risks of inaction are clear: prolonged dependency, deeper marginalization, and lost futures for another generation. The alternative path centers on dignity, agency, and recovery.

South Sudan has the opportunity to lead the way. With the resilience of its people, strengthened national leadership, and sustained international support, we can begin to turn the page on displacement – showing what a humanitarian system committed not just to survival, but to solutions, can achieve.