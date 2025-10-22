Kenya and Senegal Sign Agreement On Reciprocal 90-Day Visa Exemption

Nairobi — Kenya and Senegal have lifted visa restrictions for their citizens travelling between the two nations for up to 90 days in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations.

President William Ruto and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal also witnessed the signing of the agreement at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

"This important milestone will foster stronger people-to-people ties and boost tourism, trade and collaboration," he said.

President Faye is in the country on an Official Visit and was the chief guest at Monday's Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui County.

The two leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to closer collaboration in trade, peace and security, energy, sports and multilateral affairs.

"Our collaboration in these sectors aims not only to enhance prosperity, but also to promote sustainable development between our two nations," he said.

The President noted that a Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC) will play a key role in strengthening ties between the two nations.

He said Kenya is ready to host the inaugural JCC meeting in early 2026, whose aim is to deepen cooperation in sectors that are mutually beneficial.

"In particular, we will engage and seek to conclude new instruments that will expand our bilateral cooperation," he added.

President Ruto said Kenya and Senegal will also work on eliminating barriers that have limited trade between the two countries.

"To address this, we commit to working together to remove barriers, enhance transport and digital infrastructure, harmonise standards and promote business-to-business engagement," he said.

Additionally, the two leaders pledged to uphold the goals of Agenda 2063 and support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, aimed at driving continental industrialisation, trade and economic integration.

President Ruto also said Kenya and Senegal will cooperate in sports, leveraging Senegal's expertise in infrastructure development, event management and building lasting sports legacies ahead of AFCON 2027.

The President said Kenya is committed to exploring joint initiatives such as exchange programmes for coaches and athletes, co-hosting regional tournaments and establishing joint training camps.

"By combining Kenya's strength in athletics and Senegal's prowess in football, we aim to uplift our youth and enhance cultural diplomacy," he said.

On peace and security, the two leaders pledged to collaborate in resolving regional conflicts, noting that there cannot be development, trade, and regional integration without peace and stability.

On the multilateral front, Presidents Ruto and Faye agreed to advocate a more representative and effective United Nations to make it fully capable of streamlining operations, modernising structures and making the organisation fit for purpose.

On his part, President Faye commended the relationship between Kenya and Senegal, saying it is built on peace, stability, good governance and African integration.

On trade, President Faye echoed President Ruto in noting that bilateral relations, trade and investment do not yet reflect the full potential. He pointed out that more needs to be done.

"We have agreed to work on organising the Joint Cooperation Commission, which I hope will help identify and explore concrete areas of partnership that need to be built or innovated," he said.