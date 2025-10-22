Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer, Brother, Others Sent to Kuje Prison Over Sowore-Led Protest

A magistrate's court in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has remanded Prince Emeka Kalu and Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, and 10 others in Kuje prison.

They were charged with inciting disturbance and breach of public peace in connection with the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held in Abuja on Monday.

Omoyele Sowore, former Presidential Candidate and Publisher, had led protesters to demand the release of leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who is standing trial for terrorism.

Daily Trust had reported how the police cracked down on the protesters and made some arrests.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Kanuta Kanu, another younger brother of Kanu, wrote, "The magistrate sitting in Kuje remanded Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's case and Prince Emmanuel Kanu, his youngest brother. This is a conspiracy from the executive, legislature and judiciary to frustrate Kanu's trial on Thursday."

On his part, Sowore blamed Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for their detention.

"I just learned that illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun has sent Nnamdi Kanu's brother and lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, and 11 others all the way to Kuje Magistrate Court to get them remanded in prison at all costs," he wrote on Facebook.

In another social media post, Kanu's lawyer said the court insisted on remanding them till Friday despite their efforts to make representations.

"I am safe and sound but still under custody at Kuje Prison. The magistrate refused to listen to our submissions. He insisted on remanding us till Friday and got his way. For context: keep in mind that they bypassed several magistrate courts in town and headed to this one in Kuje," Ejimakor wrote.