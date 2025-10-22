Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Petrol Tanker Explodes in Niger

Many persons have been feared dead in a tanker explosion that occurred along the Essa axis of the Agaie-Bida Road in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident led to heavy traffic gridlock on the major road.

Hajiya Aishatu Sa'adu, Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Command, confirmed the incident but said the casualty figure could not be ascertained as of press time.

According to her, the unfortunate incident has caused serious traffic gridlock on the ever busy expressway, particularly due to the bad nature of the road.

Sa'adu pointed out that the deplorable state of the road also impacted response time for the rescue operation.

Our correspondent gathered that no fewer that 40 persons were injured while scooping petroleum product from fallen tanker.

Sources said the petrol laden tanker fell around 11am on Tuesday due to deplorable state of the road at Essan, about 4km from Badeggi town.

The source said people trooped to the place to scoop fuel until the tanker exploded around 2pm.

The Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said 24 people had been confirmed dead while 40 were severely injured.

"It is true that tanker fell down at Essa village. Our rescue officials are on ground. So far, 24 people have been confirmed dead while 40 others were injured and some of them had been taken to Federal Medical Centre, Bida", he said.

The Chairman of Tanker Drivers Association, Niger State Chapter, Farouk Mohammed Kawo also confirmed the incident.

He said the tanker departed from Lagos and en route to the North when it fell down and subsequently got engulfed by fire.

Kawo lamented that over 30 tankers/trailers had been involved in accident on the same road within this month, due to the deplorable state of road.

He appealed to the Niger state government under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Umar Bago to urgently come to their aid by grading the particular area to ease movement and prevent loss of lives and properties.

The Bida-Agaie-Lapai road has been in the news over similar accidents in the past

At least 48 persons were confirmed dead in an explosion that occurred on the road after petrol tanker had a head-on collision with a truck loaded with travellers and cattle from Wudil in Kano State, last year.

The 48 persons who were burnt beyond recognition were later given mass burial in Lapai Local Government.

Editor's note: This picture was used for illustrative purposes