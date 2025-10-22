Kenya: Governors Call Emergency Meeting Over Kahiga's Remarks On Raila's Death

Kenya bid farewell to Raila Odinga with a 17-gun salute and military fly-past in Bondo.

Nairobi — The Council of Governors has called for an urgent extraordinary meeting scheduled, following controversial remarks made by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga regarding the death of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In a strongly worded statement the CoG distanced itself from Governor Kahiga's comments, terming them "personal views that do not reflect the position of the Council."

"In light of the above, I have convened an urgent Extra- Ordinary Council Meeting to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) morning to deliberate on these unfortunate utterances and further statement will follow," CoG Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi.

Governor Kahiga who is also the CoG Vice-Chairman has drawn widespread condemnation after stating during a funeral speech that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's death on October 15, was an 'answered prayer' for the Mt. Kenya region, alleging President William Ruto diverted resources to Nyanza at Kikuyu expense.

Leaders from the late Raila's ODM party, including deputy leader Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), James Orengo (Siaya) and fellow Mt. Kenya governors like Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Cecilly Mbarire (Embu) and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade Cabinet Secretary) denounced the remarks as insensitive and tribal, _calling for an apology amid national mourning.

"The statement attributed to the Nyeri Governor is regrettable and most unfortunate. It reflects a narrow mindset that thrives on isolation as a survival strategy. It neither captures the national mood nor adds value to a nation in mourning," Kinyajui stated.

Former Cheif Justice David Maraga said the remarks are abhorrent and a violation of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

"As a campaign that is guided by the Ukatiba Philosophy, we would like to remind Governor Mutahi Kahiga of Nyeri County that Art 73 (1) of the Constitution requires a State Officer "demonstrate respect for the people; and bring honour to the nation and dignity to the office," Maraga said.