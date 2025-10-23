Kenya: NCIC Urges Restraint As It Opens Probe On Governor Kahiga's Remarks On Raila's Death

Nairobi — The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has expressed concern over divisive and retaliatory remarks by some leaders affiliated with the Orange Democratic Movement, who have allegedly declared that the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is unwelcome in Bondo.

In a statement, NCIC Chairman Prof Samuel Kobia called on political leaders and citizens alike to exercise restraint, unity, and respect describing the moment as one that demands national solidarity.

The NCIC reminded leaders of their 'critical role in maintaining peace and national cohesion,' urging them to demonstrate responsible leadership at a time when the nation is mourning one of its most iconic figures.

"Leaders must recognize that their words carry weight and influence, especially during times of national grief."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The careless and provocative nature of the governor's remarks flies in the face of these expectations and stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need for restraint and dignity in public discourse," he said.

The statement made during a press conference convened by ODM Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during which they condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga over his celebratory remarks he made on the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The NCIC Chairman confirmed that the anti-hate speech agency has initiated a process towards summoning Governor Kahiga to make a statement about his remarks

The Commission also emphasized that moments of national grief should not be exploited for political gain, reiterating that cohesion and reconciliation are key to preserving Odinga's legacy.

Kobia observed that The Late Raila was not only a national icon but a continental and global leader whose political ideologies and selfless service to the country shaped Kenya's socio-economic and political landscape for over four decades.

"His legacy is engraved in the chronicles of Kenya's history as a tireless champion of democracy, justice, and national cohesion. At a time when Kenyans across political and ethnic divides are united in grief, it is highly unfortunate and profoundly disrespectful that a leader of such stature would be the target of such divisive rhetoric," Kobia stressed.