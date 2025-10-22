The Mental Health Society of Ghana (MEHSOG) has reiterated its call for the integration of mental health care into the country's disaster response systems to ensure that survivors and first responders receive the psychological support they need.

The Executive Secretary of MEHSOG, Mr. Humphrey Matey Kofie, in an interview with The Ghanaian Times on Monday about recent disasters, said that while Ghana had made significant efforts in managing the physical and humanitarian impacts of disasters, mental health remained a neglected area.

He said recent disasters such as the Akosombo Dam spillage, the Apeatse explosion, ethnic conflicts in the Northern Region, and flooding in the Ga South Municipality had left thousands displaced, destroyed livelihoods, and caused deep emotional distress among survivors.

"Beyond the destruction of homes and property, disasters leave invisible scars on the minds of affected people. While food, shelter, and medical supplies are essential, psychological and emotional healing must also be prioritised," Mr. Kofie said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that despite commendable efforts by the Mental Health Authority (MHA), Ghana Psychological Association, and the Psychiatric Association of Ghana during emergencies, mental health services were often not well coordinated within national response systems.

"There seems to be no clear pathway for integrating mental health into emergency operations, which often results in such services being underrated or missing altogether," he stated.

Mr. Kofie, therefore, called on the MHA and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to lead the development of a national framework and practice manual to guide the provision of mental health services during disasters and emergencies.

According to him, such a framework would help train first responders in basic psychosocial support, ensure better coordination among relevant agencies, and promote a holistic recovery process for victims.

He warned that illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, also posed environmental and psychological threats due to mercury contamination in water bodies and the anxiety and uncertainty it created among affected communities.

Mr. Kofie commended NADMO, the Ghana Health Service, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ambulance Service, and the security agencies for their roles in disaster management but stressed the need for a structured and sustainable approach to mental health care during crises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged the government and its partners to strengthen public education on coping strategies and resilience, emphasising that rebuilding after disasters must address both physical and mental well-being.

"Rebuilding lives after disasters must be holistic, with mental health care integrated into recovery efforts to make Ghana a safer and mentally healthier place," Mr. Kofie added.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q