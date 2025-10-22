Nigeria: Shettima Commissions Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture, Dual Carriageway

press release

The Vice President lauded Governor Radda's vision for smart agriculture and urban renewal programmes stressing that Katsina's innovation tells a national story of progress through local intelligence.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commissioned the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA) and the newly completed 3.3-kilometre dual carriageway from Central Mosque Roundabout to WTC Roundabout in Katsina metropolis, describing both as powerful symbols of innovation, discipline, and visionary leadership under Governor Dikko Umaru Radda. Delivering his remarks at the commissioning ceremony, Vice President Shettima began by honouring Nigerian farmers, praising their resilience through both good and difficult seasons.

He emphasised that what farmers need is not sympathy or applause but the right systems and tools to help them thrive. He explained that KASPA -- the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture -- represents that promise, providing farmers with structure, data, and intelligence to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

"Food security is the foundation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic transformation agenda," the Vice President stated. "That's why we declared a state of emergency on food production and are aligning federal and state efforts to ensure Nigeria grows what it eats and processes what it grows."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Shettima noted that KASPA perfectly fits into this national strategy as a local innovation supporting a federal vision. He described the platform as "a shift from reactive governance to proactive intelligence," enabling farmers to access inputs, adopt best practices, and connect directly to markets. The Vice President stressed that measurable performance, not political promises, earns citizens' trust.

"Technology must serve humanity. Every dashboard and dataset must lead to better harvests, fairer prices, and dignity for our farmers," he said. He highlighted how KASPA translates policy into real impact -- helping farmers increase yields and enabling cooperatives to gain online visibility that guarantees fair market value. "This is what progress looks like -- real, measurable, and felt in people's lives," he added. Mr Shettima called on Nigerians to see agriculture as a space for enterprise and innovation, not just tradition, noting that platforms like KASPA make farming attractive to young people, turning them into data-driven agripreneurs.

He commended the Katsina State Government for "believing in the intelligence of its people and creating solutions instead of waiting for Abuja," while also appreciating KASPA's partners and implementers for their commitment. The Vice President reaffirmed the Federal Government's readiness to support Katsina's drive in policy, infrastructure, and innovation, emphasising that development is not a miracle but the result of courage, purpose, and people-centered governance. He expressed optimism for Katsina's farmers, innovators, and leaders before officially commissioning the KASPA platform as a milestone for smart, sustainable agriculture.

In his remarks, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda warmly welcomed the Vice President and dignitaries to Katsina for the commissioning of both the KASPA platform and the ₦4.8 billion 3.3km dual carriageway linking Central Mosque Roundabout - Kofar Marusa - Kiddies Roundabout - WTC Roundabout. The Governor described the project -- equipped with solar-powered streetlights, drainage systems, and modern traffic features -- as part of the ongoing Katsina Urban Renewal Programme designed to modernize the state's major cities.

He revealed that the Urban Renewal Project covers 10 major roads totaling over 55 kilometres, with a total investment of ₦74 billion, while similar works are ongoing in Funtua, Daura, and across all 34 local governments, including over 180 kilometres of new and rehabilitated roads. "These projects are about more than roads -- they are about connection, commerce, and opportunity," Governor Radda said. "They will ease traffic, modernize infrastructure, and create new economic corridors for trade, education, and healthcare."

The Governor recalled that the 24km Eastern Bypass Dual Carriageway was earlier commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reflecting strong collaboration between the federal and state governments. He credited the success of these projects to sound planning, fiscal discipline, and the national economic reforms initiated by President Tinubu. Governor Radda expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, and to the contractor, CCECC, for their professionalism, as well as to the people of Katsina for their patience and cooperation during the construction.

He went on to launch KASPA, describing it as a digital innovation connecting the entire agricultural value chain. "KASPA uses data and technology to guide decisions, improve efficiency, and connect farmers to markets," he explained. Governor Radda disclosed that his administration has distributed over 20,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, procured 400 tractors and modern implements, and established partnerships to revive rural economies.

He added that KASPA aims to onboard one million farmers for e-extension services, creating new opportunities for youth in agri-tech innovation. "KASPA represents precision, accountability, and empowerment -- it bridges farmers, government, and investors. We are ready to make Katsina a model for data-driven governance and sustainable development," he declared.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Sani Magaji Ingawa, explained that the newly completed road -- running from Central Mosque Roundabout to WTC Roundabout -- features solar lighting, proper drainage, pedestrian walkways, and modern safety markings. He described it as a flagship project under the Katsina Urban Renewal Programme, praising Governor Radda's foresight, fiscal discipline, and dedication to making Katsina a modern, safe, and investor-friendly city.

He thanked the Vice President for honouring the state with his presence, calling it a great source of motivation to continue delivering projects that directly benefit the people. Delivering the vote of thanks, former Military Governor of Borno State, Abdulmumini Aminu, expressed deep appreciation on behalf of residents living along the newly completed road. He described the dual carriageway as "a symbol of purposeful leadership and genuine care for the people."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have already begun to enjoy its benefits -- smoother traffic, safer roads, and modern solar streetlights. Personally, this project touches me deeply: it passes in front of my home, was built by my brother, Governor Dikko Radda, and commissioned today by my brother and boss, the Vice President," Mr Aminu, a retired colonel said warmly. The event was attended by senior government officials, traditional leaders, development partners, and citizens who celebrated both milestones as a new chapter in Katsina's transformation story -- one that blends innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hon Hannatu Musa Musawa; Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura; former Governors of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari and Ibrahim Shehu Shema; and the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari.

Others included the Deputy Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe; Senator Muntari Dandutse (Funtua Zone); Salisu Yusuf Majigiri (Member representing Mashi/Dutsi); Abubakar Yahaya Kusada (Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa); and Hon Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed (Musawa/Matazu); Former DG NIA Ahmed Rufai Sardaunan Katsina. Also in attendance were ALGON members and local government chairmen from across the state; members of the Katsina State Executive Council; APC State Chairman, Alhaji Sani Aliyu Daura; and representatives of various federal agencies and development partners.

Representatives from the Katsina and Daura Emirates were also present, alongside the National Coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Jabiru Salisu Tsauri.