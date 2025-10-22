Africa: At Nordic Nigeria Connect 2025, Lagos Vows to Become Africa's Innovation Hub

Today, Lagos is ready to be the African launchpad for Nordic innovation -- a city where sustainable technologies are tested, refined, and scaled to reach millions," Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it is ready to become Africa's launchpad for Nordic innovation.

It made the vow at the fourth edition of the Nordic Nigeria Connect (NNC) conference, which opened in Lagos with a call for deeper collaboration between Nigeria and Nordic countries in sustainable technology, green energy, agriculture, and digital transformation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Now in its fourth edition, the Nordic Nigeria Connect (NNC) is a recurring business and innovation forum organised by the embassies of Nordic countries - Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden - in Nigeria, to strengthen partnerships in green innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Egube, said Lagos is moving from "invitation to implementation" as partnerships with Nordic economies begin to yield tangible results.

Mr Egube, who read the governor's address, said the state government would establish a Lagos-Nordic Innovation Corridor, a permanent framework to connect public institutions, research centres, and private-sector partners for technology exchange and investment.

"Today, Lagos is ready to be the African launchpad for Nordic innovation -- a city where sustainable technologies are tested, refined, and scaled to reach millions," Governor Sanwo-Olu said in the address.

"Let this year mark the transition from conversation to co-creation, from joint forums to joint facilities, from planning to scaling."

He said the state was already implementing policies in clean energy, electric mobility, agriculture, and digital health, which aligned with the Nordic countries' focus on sustainability, innovation, and inclusion.

In her remark, Denmark's State Secretary for Trade and Investment, Lina Hansen, said the Nordic countries were deepening long-term partnerships with Nigeria, describing it as "a beacon of democracy, stability, and growth" in Africa.

She said Denmark's new Africa Strategy -- themed Africa's Century -- aimed to build equal partnerships and drive investments in areas such as digitalisation, food security, and maritime logistics, noting that Danish companies were eager to support Nigeria's digital transformation.

Also, Finland's Deputy Minister for International Trade, Jarno Syrjälä, emphasised that the forum is "more than a business event" but "a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation" between the Nordic region and Nigeria.

He identified four key sectors for partnership: digital transformation, health innovation, agriculture and food security, and the green energy transition.

"Together, we can co-create solutions that are commercially viable and socially and environmentally impactful," Mr Syrjälä said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, urged participants to focus on practical, measurable outcomes rather than endless policy discussions.

He called for stronger support for commercial agriculture and technology collaboration across Nigeria's regions to drive inclusive growth.

Nigeria, Nordic countries to deepen digital innovation partnership -- Minister Tijani

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said Nigeria is building a knowledge-based, digitally driven economy anchored on empathy, trust, and innovation, with the Nordic countries as key partners in driving inclusive growth through technology and human capital development.

In his keynote address at the event, Mr Tijani said Nigeria's collaboration with Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden is critical to advancing shared prosperity through innovation and sustainable partnerships.

Mr Tijani said his ministry is working to ensure that every Nigerian is connected to the digital economy, stressing that innovation must be built around empathy and trust -- values that define both Nigeria's aspirations and the Nordic approach to development.

"Our collaboration with Nordic countries must go beyond words. We must turn empathy and trust into innovation that creates jobs, builds talent, and transforms lives," the minister said.

He outlined key initiatives under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, including the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, aimed at equipping young Nigerians with digital and technical skills, and the ongoing investment in nationwide digital public infrastructure to strengthen governance and inclusion.

Mr Tijani also spotlighted ongoing partnerships with Nordic nations in areas such as artificial intelligence, satellite technology, renewable energy, and digital governance, saying these collaborations will help Nigeria achieve long-term economic transformation.

"The Nordic countries have always been champions of sustainable innovation. Working together, we can build an economy rooted not just in technology, but in human dignity and trust," he added.

The minister urged participants to see the Nordic Nigeria Connect as a platform for co-creating solutions to shared global challenges, noting that Nigeria's future depends on how well it leverages partnerships that blend innovation with compassion.

'Unlocking shared value'

Nordic and Nigerian officials identified new areas of collaboration to drive green innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable investment, with Lagos positioned as a strategic hub for regional growth.

They spoke during the first high-level panel session of the Nordic Nigeria Connect (NNC) 2025 business forum in Lagos, themed 'Why Nordic, Why Nigeria: Unlocking Shared Value.'

The session featured Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mr Tijani; Denmark's State Secretary for Trade and Investment, Ms Hansen; Finland's Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Mr Syrjälä; Sweden's Deputy Director-General and Director for Africa, Johan Frisell; Norway's Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera; and representatives of the Lagos State Government, Mr Egube.

Mr Syrjälä said Finland's engagement in Nigeria focuses on human capital development, digital transformation, and renewable energy solutions.

He noted that Finnish companies such as Nokia, Gofore, and Wärtsilä are already contributing to Nigeria's digital and energy sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Innovation By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must overcome global challenges together. Our companies have the experience to support Nigeria's renewable energy goals while investing in human capital that underpins long-term growth," he said.

Also speaking, Mr Frisell said Sweden's strongest link with Nigeria lies in the digital economy, spanning fintech, edtech, and telecommunications.

He emphasised that technology and sustainability are inseparable in today's global economy.

"The digital and green transitions go hand in hand. Nigeria's growth trajectory reminds us of our own history -- where innovation and social inclusion created shared prosperity," he stated.

Mr Baera said Norway's successful transition from oil dependency to a diversified economy driven by renewable energy and fisheries offers important lessons for Nigeria.

He spotlighted the work of Empower New Energy, a Norwegian firm expanding solar investments across the country.

"Oil and gas have been central to Norway's growth, but diversification has sustained our economy. We are eager to share our expertise in clean energy, shipping, and fisheries with Nigeria," he said.

Mr Egube noted that Lagos is implementing large-scale projects in transport, energy transition, and food security to become Africa's model city for sustainable innovation.

"Lagos has the scale and talent to attract global partnerships," he said. "We are building a city where clean energy, technology, and human capital drive inclusive prosperity."