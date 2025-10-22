Nigeria: Terrorists Storm Kaduna Hospital, Kill One, Kidnap 12 Others

Among the patients abducted were a nine-month-old pregnant woman, a nursing mother and her baby.

Terrorists have attacked Kujama, the headquarters of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing at least one and kidnapping 12 people including patients from a maternity hospital.

Masud Gora, who claimed to be from the town, posted on Facebook that the attack happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the assailants attacked Nasara Nursing and Maternity Home, where they kidnapped a health practitioner identified as Ibrahim and five other patients, including the hospital guard. Among the patients abducted were a nine-month-old pregnant woman, a nursing mother and her baby.

They also invaded other houses, kidnapping families.

Mr Gora said the terrorists abducted one Alhaji Abdulkadir, his two wives and daughter.

"They also kidnapped Alhassan Tipa and his wife," he posted.

Falal Ango, another Facebook user, confirmed the incident.

"Gunmen attacked the town of Kujama in Chikun local government where they took away people including a pregnant woman who was about to give birth and killed a young man," he wrote.

The police in Kaduna have not confirmed the attack. The command's spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, did not respond to an inquiry by our reporter.

Violence amid peace deals

Nearly 500 people have been killed and more than 1,700 others kidnapped in the past two years.

Governor Uba Sani believes that the war against banditry cannot be won by military means alone and has advocated peace deals with terrorists.

In January, Mr Sani told BBC Hausa that a peace pact facilitated with the support of traditional rulers and religious leaders resulted in the unconditional release of 200 kidnapped victims. The governor claimed that there was no money involved in the pact.

But despite the peace deal, violent attacks persist in Kaduna.

In minerals-rich Birnin Gwari where a peace deal with terrorists was codenamed 'Birnin Gwari Model', the terrorists continued to unleash terror on local communities.

A clash between a bandits group and artisanal miners claimed 17 lives in Birnin Gwari. The clash which began on 16 October and continued until the following day, erupted when the miners resisted the terrorists' attempt to extort gold from them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The miners killed the gang leader in the process. In retaliation, the terrorists stormed their mining site, killing seven.

Subsequently, terrorists invaded Layin Danauta village where the miners hailed from, killing nine people and injuring 13 others. They also kidnapped other people and destroyed property.

Last Friday, terrorists attacked the divisional police headquarters in Zonkwa town, the headquarters of Zangon Kataf LGA, killing two police officers, according to Sahara Reporters.

In a night attack on 19 October, bandits invaded Idijiyi Unguwan Danladi Village in Kallah District, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one person and injuring others.