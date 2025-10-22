Monrovia — Former Liberian President and political leader of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), George Manneh Weah, has broken his silence amid widespread public discussion and online speculation over his health.

The concern was sparked by the recent circulation of photos and videos that show the former president appearing visibly leaner and, according to some, physically weak.

Weah, who served as Liberia's 25th President from 2018 to 2024, has maintained a relatively quiet profile since leaving office following the 2023 elections. However, a rare appearance at the groundbreaking ceremony of a CDC project last Saturday reignited public conversation, with many Liberians expressing concern about what they described as his apparent physical transformation.

"These recent photos of former President George Weah speak a lot about his health condition," posted Elijah Kollie, a resident of Monrovia, on Facebook as he shared an image of the former president.

Fatima Sirleaf, another Liberian, also shared a photo of Weah from the event, writing, "This is our former President! Not for nothing but he is one of our Nation's pride! He needs our collective prayers and his family need to rescue him from those greedy hunters who only want to use him for another election that he will not win."

Jerry Kamara, also reacting to the recent pictures, said, "But his supporters are saying nothing wrong with him. And they said he's training that's why he's dropping his body. So let him realize and make it clear that he's not okay, then we all will join him in prayer."

Even some of his political critics joined the conversation with sympathy. Terrance Jones stated, "Though I don't agree with George Weah on politics, but my love and respect for him is big. Seeing an energetic and physical man that can't stand on his feet for two minutes breaks me. My prayers for you King George." Another concerned Liberian, Justin David, said, "This is beyond politics, former President Weah is an asset to Africa, wishing him a speedy recovery in Jesus' name."

Morlu Kpoto went further to criticize the people around the former president, stating, "Seriously, our former president is not well. The people that are around him are not doing well for him. The Weah we all know is not the Weah that I'm seeing in this video. But my greatest disappointment is his wife. So Mrs. Weah wants to tell me that she doesn't know her husband when he is not okay after all the years they've spent together. So let us keep our former president in our prayers, that God will heal him from whatever he is going through."

In response to the growing speculation, former President Weah took to his WhatsApp status on Monday to address the rumors and make clear his stance. In what many saw as a subtle jab at the ruling Unity Party and his critics, Weah wrote, "I don't use makeup to hide my face. You guys can say all you want to say about me. But be reminded that I don't use makeup to hide my face. I am a natural man. G.M.W."

He followed up with another message on Tuesday, stating, "I wake up and fix my own breakfast. You wait on others to serve you." The former president's public statements seem aimed at shutting down the online speculation and portraying himself as healthy, independent, and in control of his daily life.

His longtime aide, Sekou Kalasco Damaro, also attempted to dispel concerns by posting a three-minute video of Weah engaged in cardio exercises at a gym. "Exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces body fat, which is why we are in the gym every morning with His Excellency George M. Weah! I had to run away this morning because I couldn't keep up with his cardio training!" Damaro wrote.

The video has drawn numerous supportive comments from Weah loyalists and CDC partisans, who dismissed the criticisms and described the speculation as politically driven. "The last time I tried exercise like this in the gym, I resigned when I came home. Former President George Weah has the energy. Even my own big brother Sekou Kalasco Damaro and Amara Konneh can't take the risk to do this type of exercise," one supporter commented.

Another CDC supporter, Comfort Taye, wrote, "Our hardworking and energetic papa, the people try but they can't make it, even in their next life. We love you papa Dr President George Weah." Moore Kamara responded to the video by saying, "Come see the man you people said is sick doing fitness. If you deal your own to do walking around his compound, you will rush him straight to the hospital."

Michael Johnson, another supporter, said, "That's the way to go Papay, keep doing what's best for your health." He added, "It's only in Liberia when you lose weight people can say you're sick. Everything about our country is opposite. In fact, it's the only country where when people are obese they're referred to as being well and enjoying."

Civil society activist Clara Mallah weighed in, expressing both concern and the right of Liberians to question the health of their leaders. "It is only in Africa that people feel discussing the health status of public officials is a crime. Some even find it offensive, rude and evil to simply question the health status of public officials. Really? Why? I thought Liberia is following America's style of leadership? How come the health statuses of American presidents and all public officials can be discussed openly, but when same is done in Liberia, it becomes a problem?"

She continued, "All Liberians should be concerned about past and present leaders! Former President George Weah is known to be a healthy man. If for any reason, Liberians are noticing changes in his physical appearance, they have a right to be curious! I don't see the hate in this! After all, Mr. Weah remains the leader of the largest opposition party. While it remains the prerogative of Liberians to decide the next president, let's not forget, there's a possibility Mr. Weah could return to power...because he is still very much loved by lots of Liberians!"

Mallah emphasized the public's right to accountability, saying, "What will not be accepted is for anyone to post about his health and make mockery of him! It's unacceptable! In the West, the statuses of public officials are openly discussed. King Charles, Princess Catherine, and Sarah Ferguson of the United Kingdom, when they were diagnosed with cancer, it was reported on BBC and all international channels. Even in America, President Donald J. Trump, former Presidents Joe Biden, George Bush, Bill Clinton, etc...all health statuses are public records. Whether Mr. Weah returns to power or not, he is a 'state property.' This means the Liberian people, he has governed, and still governs as head of the Congress for Democratic Change, have full rights to discuss and question his health publicly."

She added, "Personally, I am concerned. We can't afford to have people leading if they're sick! So, those misguiding the public on this important matter need to back off. It is our right to ask about those leading us, once we're respectful and abiding by the constitution of the Republic of Liberia. Take a look at these images: the one in the suit is when he was President of the Republic of Liberia, the other is his recent image as former President. Can you compare and arguably convince us that all is well? No! We deserve to know. Let's hope for the best, but we should never stop asking all the necessary questions."

Meanwhile, Amos Tweh, Secretary General of the ruling Unity Party, has called on party supporters to refrain from engaging in discussions about Weah's health. "We urge all Unity Party partisans, supporters and rescue missionaries to refrain from discussing the current health status of former president George Weah. Nobody can assume or conclude on the health condition of individuals due to their physical morphology. Let us continue to support our president, H.E Joseph Nyumah Boakai as he steers the affairs of our nation, Liberia."

It is not the first time the health of a Liberian political leader has sparked national debate. Current President Joseph Boakai has also faced persistent questions about his health.

During the 2023 campaign, Boakai's age and repeated incidents of fatigue were widely discussed, with critics dubbing him "Sleepy Joe." On his inauguration day in January 2024, Boakai, then 79, struggled to finish his speech and had to be assisted away from the podium. While his office attributed the incident to heat exhaustion and assured the public he was "perfectly fine," concerns about his fitness to serve a full term remain active.

Now, with speculation turning toward Weah, the political landscape again finds itself intertwined with health-related debates, raising broader questions about transparency, leadership capability, and the rights of citizens to question those who lead or may seek to lead them.