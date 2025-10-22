ASUU embarked on a two-week warning strike on Monday, 13 October, over the government's failure to address its lingering demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its ongoing two-week warning strike 10 days after it began.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, ASUU President Chris Piwuna directed members of the union to return to work starting tomorrow, Thursday.

Mr Piwuna said the decision was taken at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union held in Abuja between 21 and 22 October.

He said the suspension of the strike followed fruitful engagements with the government's representatives last week.

He, however, noted that the union would resume the suspended strike should the government fail to resolve lingering issues in a month.

"NEC resolved that a one-month window should be given to the government to conclude the ongoing renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU and fully address other outstanding issues," he said.

"NEC hopes that the government would take advantage of this opportunity to timeously resolve all the issues, in order to guarantee industrial harmony and ensure stability of our academic calendar as it has always promised."

