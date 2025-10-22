Ghana: Two Sml Officials Sue Osp Over Alleged Human Rights Violation

22 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Two officials connected to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) have filed a human rights case against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), accusing the office of breaching their rights by photographing them while they held placards showing their names.

The case, which was shared on the OSP's official Facebook page, was filed at the Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra.

The applicants, Mr. Christian Tetteh Sottie, Managing Director of SML and former Technical Advisor to the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Dr. Isaac Crentsil, former Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA and current Manager at SML, are asking the court to declare the OSP's action unlawful.

They argue that taking their pictures in that manner violated their right to dignity and privacy under the 1992 Constitution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

They also want the court to stop the OSP from publishing or circulating the photographs.

The two named the Special Prosecutor and the Attorney-General as respondents in the suit.

They are invoking the enforcement of their rights under Articles 15(1) and (2), 18(2), 19(2)(c), and 21(1)(a) of the Constitution, which protect dignity, privacy, fair trial, and freedom of expression.

The OSP is currently investigating several persons, including former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta, over the revenue assurance contract between the GRA and SML.

The applicants insisted that the investigation should be done in a way that respects the rights of all persons involved.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.