Minority leader and Member of Parliament for the people of Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has expressed disappointment at the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

He made these remarks when speaking at the commencement of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Afenyo Markin said, "The Minority registers its unequivocal objection to the removal of the Chief Justice, Mrs Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo. We believe the process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principles, and sets a dangerous precedent for judicial interference."

According to him, "Three separate petitions were referred to the Pwamang Committee. The Committee only heard one of the petitions, then adjourned proceedings for continuation on 15th September."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

"Yet, without notice to any party in the matter, the Committee suddenly submitted its report on 1st September, and within two (2) hours, an announcement was made of her removal. Was that adjournment a deception, Mr Speaker? Even more troubling was the warrant of the suspension, it claimed to have made a prima facie determination, but to date, no one has seen any such document and this raises serious constitutional questions. The so-called Pwamang Report remains a secret document. We shall not relent on our demand for a copy." the Minority leader said.

It would be recalled that, a Presidential Warrant dated September 1, 2025 removed Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo from office as Chief Justice and Justice of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana.