Ghana: NPP Presidential Hopefuls Assure Akufo-Addo of Peaceful Campaign

The five candidates vying for the flagbearer's role of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have pledged to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo their commitment to fostering a positive campaign ahead of the primaries set for January 31, 2026.

In a breaking fast gathering held yesterday at the former President's private residence at Nima, Accra, the candidates conveyed their dedication, along with that of their supporters, to unite behind the eventual victor and maintain the party's cohesion following the primaries.

The meeting was attended by prominent party figures, including Mr. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Chairman of the NPP Council of Elders; Mr. Danquah Smith Buttey, Acting National Chairman of the NPP; Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary; Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP and Minority Leader; and Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Former Chief of Staff at the Office of the President.

The presidential aspirants present were Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, MP; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP; and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

This information was contained in a press statement issued yesterday and signed by Fatimatu Abubakar, spokesperson for former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The statement said the former President expressed his profound gratitude to the aspirants for taking time out of their busy campaign schedules to break bread with him.

It stated that the former President said their presence was a testament to their shared commitment to the collective good and future prospects of the NPP.

"The former President reminded the gathering that he has worked closely with each aspirant and holds them in high esteem, noting that their candidacies are based on merit and their significant contributions to the party and the nation.

He encouraged them to conduct their campaigns in a healthy, issue-based manner that focuses on presenting their visions to the party delegates," the statement continued.

Furthermore, it said the former President emphasised that his primary commitment is to the unity of the NPP, the credibility of the process, and working towards a properly energised and rallied party, fully prepared to secure victory in the 2028 elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a significant show of solidarity, each of the five aspirants gave their personal assurance, and that of their campaign teams, to maintain a healthy but competitive campaign atmosphere.

Moreover, they expressed their commitment, and that of their supporters, to rally behind the eventual winner and uphold the unity of the party after the primaries.