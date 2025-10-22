Ghana: Cabinet Approves Ghana's First Marine Protected Area

Cabinet has approved the creation of Ghana's first Marine Protected Area (MPA) within the Greater Cape Three Points in the Western Region to promote sustainable fishing and enhance productivity in the fisheries sector, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Emelia Arthur, has announced.

Addressing a news conference in Accra on Monday, Mrs Arthur described the MPA as a timely and strategic intervention to restore the health of Ghana's marine ecosystem, rebuild fish stocks, and boost the overall productivity of the fisheries sector.

She said the Greater Cape Three Points area, covering about 700 square kilometres and stretching from Ampatano to Domunli, had been scientifically identified as the most suitable location for the establishment of the MPA.

"The approval of Ghana's first MPA marks a major step towards building a sustainable blue economy that protects marine life and supports fishing communities," Mrs Arthur stated.

According to her, the area served as a critical breeding and nursery ground for sardinellas and other fish species, as well as an important migratory route for whales and dolphins. She mentioned that it also provided nesting grounds for marine turtles.

The minister further elaborated that protecting those ecosystems would yield immense benefits, including fish stock recovery, improved livelihoods and incomes for fisher folk, opportunities for ecotourism, and enhanced climate resilience.

"It is important to clarify that establishing the MPA in the Greater Cape Three Points region does not mean a total ban on fishing," she emphasised. "Rather, the objective is to promote sustainable fishing practices that safeguard the livelihoods of local fishing communities," she noted.

Mrs Arthur said the government, in close collaboration with fisher folk and other stakeholders, would adopt a mixed-use approach for the proposed MPA instead of imposing a blanket prohibition on fishing. "This strategy will protect livelihoods while encouraging responsible and sustainable fishing practices within designated zones," she added.

Moreover, the minister indicated that the establishment of the MPA aligned with Ghana's commitments to several international frameworks, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, the Abidjan Convention, Sustainable Development Goal 14, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

She said the Ministry and its agencies, in partnership with key stakeholders, had already engaged 21 communities within the Greater Cape Three Points area that will directly benefit from the programme. By the middle of 2026, Mrs Arthur stressed, all processes for the formal designation of these 21 communities as part of the MPA would be completed.

Additionally, Mrs Arthur outlined some of the processes as mapping and gazetting the MPA, conducting inter-ministerial consultations to build implementation support, issuing a public declaration of the MPA, and undertaking extensive public education and sensitisation campaigns.

She stressed that the Cabinet's decision demonstrated the government's commitment to the responsible stewardship of Ghana's marine resources and to supporting coastal communities whose livelihoods depend heavily on fisheries for employment, income, nutrition, and cultural heritage.