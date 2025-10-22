Nigeria: Why We Called Off Strike - ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it suspended its two-week nationwide warning strike to acknowledge the intervention of key stakeholders and to allow the Federal Government time to meet its outstanding commitments to the union.

ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the outcome of the union's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which ended in the early hours of the day.

Piwuna explained that the suspension followed what the union described as "useful and encouraging engagements" with government officials, particularly after the intervention of the National Assembly leadership.

He said the union decided to give the Federal Government a one-month window to conclude the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement and address other unresolved issues affecting public universities.

According to him, "We've had useful engagements with representatives of the government to consider the response to the draft renegotiation of the 2009 agreements. We are definitely not where we were prior to the commencement of the strike.

"The union acknowledges that government has returned to the negotiation table. While noting that a lot more work still needs to be done, NEC came to the conclusion that the ongoing strike be reviewed.

"The decision to suspend the warning strike was also in appreciation of the efforts of our students, parents, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other well-meaning Nigerians who intervened in the matter."

ASUU had on October 13, 2025, declared a total and comprehensive warning strike to press home its demands.

The union's demands include the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement, release of withheld three and a half months' salaries, sustainable funding of public universities, revitalisation of public institutions, and an end to the alleged victimisation of lecturers in Lagos State University (LASU), Prince Abubakar Audu University, and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Other demands are the payment of outstanding 25-35% salary arrears, settlement of over four years of promotion arrears, and the release of withheld third-party deductions such as cooperative contributions.

Piwuna stressed that the decision to suspend the strike was not an end in itself but a demonstration of goodwill.

"We have decided to give the government this window to show sincerity and commitment to resolving all outstanding issues. We expect concrete results within the next one month," he said.

He added that ASUU remains committed to defending the integrity of the nation's public universities and will not hesitate to resume industrial action if the government fails to act within the agreed timeframe.