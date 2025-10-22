Kenya: United Opposition Distances Itself From Kahiga's Remarks On Raila

22 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The United Opposition has distanced itself from recent remarks made by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga regarding the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, which have drawn widespread condemnation across the country.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mukhisa Kituyi, the coalition described Kahiga's comments as "the very definition of hate speech as clearly defined and outlined in our Constitution under Article 33."

The coalition further clarified that Kahiga is not a member of their alliance, urging the public to treat his statements as personal and not representative of the opposition.

"For the record, Governor Kahiga was elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party ticket. He is not a member of the United Opposition or any party under our umbrella," the statement read in part.

"Governor Kahiga's despicable sentiments should, in one accord, be wholly condemned by all Kenyans, starting with his UDA Party Leader, President William Samoei Ruto, the party's Chairperson, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, and Secretary-General, Senator Hassan Omar."

The statement comes in the wake of Kahiga's resignation as Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG) amid mounting outrage over his remarks on Odinga's death.

Citing the intense public backlash, Kahiga said he was taking "full responsibility for both the real and perceived impact" of his words by stepping down from the leadership position.

During a burial ceremony in Kieni, Nyeri County, Kahiga had remarked that the death of the former Prime Minister had "levelled the political playing field" for the Mt. Kenya region comments that quickly went viral and triggered a nationwide uproar.

Kahiga later clarified that his statements were made in the context of political reflection and not intended to mock or trivialize Odinga's passing.

The controversy unfolds as the country observes a period of national mourning following Odinga's death on October 15 while receiving treatment in India.

Raila Odinga is remembered as one of Kenya's foremost champions of the second liberation, a statesman who endured detention, imprisonment, and torture in his lifelong pursuit of multiparty democracy, devolution, and civil liberties.

