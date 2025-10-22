Africa: Nigeria to Host International Invitational Football Tourney in December

3D Sports has announced its plan to host a landmark international invitational football tournament in December 2025. Amongst those to participate are teams from countries of African descent across the globe.

The initiative, titled "The Motherland Heritage Cup", is designed to commemorate African heritage, promote global unity, and celebrate the collective "return to the motherland."

This project is fully supported by the Presidency and has received the gracious endorsement of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who will serve as the initiative's official Patron.

The Senate President recognized the initiative as a major foreign diplomacy tool, cultural and economic driver, perfectly aligned with the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda through its focus on cultural diplomacy, youth engagement, and economic revitalization.

To ensure the highest global standards, the tournament has secured the full support of the National Sport Commission (NSC) and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Both bodies will collaborate closely with the organizers, ensuring all aspects of the competition are conducted strictly according to FIFA standards for world-class delivery. An International FIFA match agent, Mr. Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sports has been engaged to coordinate the tournament to ensure world-class standards.

Project Director, Ayodeji Ogunjobi, emphasized the transformative potential of the event: "This tournament is aimed squarely at boosting the economy with the anticipated influx of people into the country. It is also an opportunity to show the world that Nigeria is more than capable of organizing world-class sporting events on a global stage.

"Crucially, it creates something significant for sports lovers to look forward to and attend, offering a healthy and engaging alternative to traditional entertainment like parties and concerts."

The event is set to feature a unique blend of cultural immersion and elite competition, reinforcing Nigeria's position as a major player in African sports and cultural affairs.

The organisers said further details regarding participants and other key information would be released in the coming week.